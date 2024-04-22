Ja Rule Continues To Reflect On 50 Cent & G-Unit Beef Amid Drake & Kendrick Lamar Feud

If you're a rapper and you haven't talked about the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef yet, you're either missing out on some clicks or avoiding feeding into feud narratives that only benefit the powers that be. However, some expert voices feel like they almost have to weigh in, and one veteran in rap spats recently reflected on his biggest battle. Moreover, Ja Rule recently responded to a fan on Twitter who was referencing his rivalry with 50 Cent and the rest of G-Unit. This came up as a result of discussion around K.Dot and The Boy's current head-to-head, and the Murder Inc. affiliate reminisced on how things were just different back then.

"They said @50cent had ja rule seeing 20," one fan responded to Ja Rule's expression that he can relate to Drake being in a "20v1." "[G-Unit] literally had an ORDER OF PROTECTION against murder Inc… can you imagine if one of the camps in this beef right now put an order of protection on the other… [laughing face emojis]." Still, the New York MC also had some more nuanced and communal perspectives to share on the beef. "Hip hop is a family… and no one wins when the family feuds!!! Don’t let that go over your head… #hiphopvseverybody," he had ironically tweeted a day before speaking on his nemesis 50 Cent.

Ja Rule Thinks His 50 Cent Feud Looked Way Different From Drake & Kendrick Lamar's Current Spat

As for that historical spat, here's how Steve Stoute broke down how the 50 Cent and Ja Rule war began. "I think 50 knew that Ja was not who he was portraying as an image," he remarked on Club Shay Shay. "Ja [was a] Jehovah’s Witness… I’m not saying they not supposed to rap, but Ja was coming up with this gangster image. It was like, ‘That’s a stretch for you,' they had some very neighborhood beef. I remember when we signed 50 there was something going on. I think he snatched Ja’s chain, or somebody snatched somebody’s… And then they had a fight in Atlanta… And it was just like, I never understood it."

Meanwhile, Ja thinks that this is a one-sided feud, and that he actually beat 50 in a fight during all this back-and-forth. How do you think their battle compares to Kendrick Lamar and Drake's? Whatever the case, let us know what you interpret down in the comments section below. Also, log back into HNHH for the latest updates and more news on Ja Rule and 50 Cent.

