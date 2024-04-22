Ja Rule Claims He Relates To Drake Amid His Ongoing Feuds

Ja Rule says he relates to Drake amid the Toronto rapper's numerous ongoing feuds in hip-hop. Taking to Twitter on Saturday, he referenced Drake's recent track, "Push Ups." "20V1 I can relate…," he wrote with a laughing emoji. In another post, he added: "Hip hop is a family… and no one wins when the family feuds!!! Don’t let that go over your head… #hiphopvseverybody." On Drake's song, he raps, "What the f*ck is this, a twenty-v-one, n***a?"

Fans shared plenty of jokes in response to the post with many bringing up Rule's feud with 50 Cent. "You was part of the 20 and still lost," one user replied. Another remarked: "Weren’t you on a song with 100 n****s all dissing 50?????????????"

Read More: Drake Finally Drops "Push Ups" On Streaming Services

Ja Rule Poses With Rick Ross, Fat Joe, & Dwyane Wade In Florida

HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 07: (L-R) Fat Joe, Rick Ross, Ja Rule and Dwyane Wade attend the New Era In Florida Gaming Event at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood on December 07, 2023 in Hollywood, Florida. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/Getty Images)

The feuds involving Drake picked up steam when Kendrick Lamar dissed him on Metro Boomin and Future's song, "Like That," last month. After three weeks of waiting, he finally fired back with "Push Ups." On the song, he targeted several other artists who dissed him before he could drop the song, including The Weeknd, Rick Ross, and more.

Ja Rule Speaks On Rappers Targeting Drake

In other Ja Rule news, he recently had to cancel his performances in the United Kingdom after being denied entry. In a post on social media from February, he explained: "I’m so devastated I can’t believe the UK won’t let me in I’ve spent a half million dollars in production of my own money to put this tour together only to be denied entry DAYS before my shows this is not fair to me or my fans these venues are 85% sold and now I can’t come… The UK is one of the few European countries that restricts entry to people with criminal records. In general, you will likely be denied entry if you have been convicted of a crime punishable by 23 months or more under British law or served more than 12 months in prison." Be on the lookout for further updates on Ja Rule on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Ja Rule Claims 50 Cent Revealed To Him A Plan To Start Beef To Make It Big

[Via]