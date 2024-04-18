Drake Posts Photo Of Kendrick Lamar's Manager With OVO Merch

The trolling continues. Drake impressed the hip-hop world with his diss "Push Ups," and has kept the momentum going by clowning his enemies on Instagram. He posted a Drumline meme to mock Metro Boomin, a screenshot to make fun of Rick Ross, and now he's turned his attention back to his main foe: Kendrick Lamar. Drake posted a photo of Lamar's current manager, Anthony Saleh, in an unflattering situation. It's never good to be seen rocking the merch of a rival, and yet, that's exactly what Saleh did. The photo sees the manager carrying a bag emblazoned with Drake's OVO logo.

Drake rubbed salt in the wound by adding a caption. "We getting in our bag or nah?," he mockingly asked Saleh. The caption is a double entendre, referencing both the metaphorical bag that Lamar needs to be in to respond to "Push Ups," and the literal OVO back that K. Dot's manager is carrying. It's worth noting that the year the photo was taken is unclear, and likely predates Saleh's union with Lamar. Saleh became Lamar's manager in 2021, shortly before the rapper launched his company pgLang.

Saleh may not have the fame of other hip-hop managers, but he executive produced Nas' self-titled album in 2008. He also negotiated multi-million dollar endorsement deals for the Queens rapper.

Drake Keeps Pushing Kendrick Lamar For A Response

Drake has repeatedly made Anthony Saleh a target on social media. On April 16, the rapper posted a photo of Saleh on his IG Story with turtle emojis. "Wonder if today is the day," he wrote, referencing his impatience for a Kendrick Lamar response track. Drake's fixation on Lamar's management extends to the aforementioned "Push Ups," where he clowned Lamar for signing a bad deal. Drake claims the Compton emcee split half of his earnings with Top Dawg Entertainment, which inspired the "drop and give me 50" line in the song's chorus.

A snippet of an alleged Kendrick Lamar diss leaked on April 15. Fans debated whether or not the leak was real, but TikTok producer Sy The Rapper eventually claimed credit for making the song. Lamar hasn't yet responded to "Push Ups" in an official capacity. Until he does, he can expect Drake to continue to pester him and Saleh on Instagram.

