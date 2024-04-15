Drake Disses Metro Boomin (Again) With "Drumline" Meme

Drake is ready for war. The 6 God spent weeks taking disses from the likes of Future and Metro Boomin, but he silenced the critics when he dropped "Push Ups" on April 13. He took aim at Future first, but he saved his most disrespectful bars for the St. Louis producer. "Metro, shut your h*-a*s up and make some drums, n***a," Drake rapped. The bluntness of the line, coupled with Drake's aggressive delivery, made it one of the song's most quotable. Fans agreed that Metro doesn't really have a leg to stand on lyrically, despite his past as a rapper.

Drake knows the impact his "drums" stung, and he decided to double down. The Toronto rapper took to Instagram on April 15 to upload a clip of the 2002 film Drumline starring Nick Cannon. Drumline in a teen drama set in the world of competitive band drumline, which perfectly aligns with Drake's dismissive line towards Metro. The rapper didn't even bother tagging anyone in the post. He knew followers would understand who the clip was aimed at, and he was right.

Drake References His Diss Track "Push Ups"

Drake's Drumline meme was reposted by the likes of DJ Akademiks and The Shade Room. Akademiks added fuel to the fire by including the caption: "Drake posts how metroboomin finna respond to his diss song." Metro hasn't responded to the post, nor has he commented on the diss record from which the "drums" line originated. The only social media post the producer made in relation to Drake, and the battle of the so-called Big Three, was April 13.

Metro tweeted a photo of himself next to Future and The Weeknd with the caption "The Biggest Three." The implication, of course, being that they are bigger than the established "Big Three" of Drake, J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar. Metro has been keeping busy as of late, dropping a mixtape and two collab albums with Future over the last month. He tweeted about how excited he was to get some rest, but given the current state of things between him and Drake, however, the producer will likely get back in the studio.

