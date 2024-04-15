Styles P Weighs In On How Kendrick Lamar & Drake's Feud Could Influence Hip-Hop

Styles P thinks Kendrick Lamar and Drake's ongoing feud, which has now brought in the likes of Rick Ross, The Weeknd, and more, could inspire a return of competitiveness in hip-hop that the genre hasn't seen in years. He shared his opinion on the situation in a lengthy post on Instagram, on Saturday. It arrived after Rick Ross fired back at Drake with "Champagne Moments."

"Not that anyone asked me. But it's pretty simple whoever can be the pettiest and most disrespectful and not worry about crossing boundaries while being witty and applying pressure will win," Styles began. "Let the games begin im in the audience with the popcorn. Hoping this brings back competitive emceeing when it's all said and done. I would bet a fingernail no one is gonna get hurt So this is verbal warfare which I like to see ..don't judge me."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 16: Styles P attends The Lox & Friends With Special Guest Mary J Blige on December 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Fans had plenty of mixed responses to Styles' post, with many taking sides in the feud. Others complained about the negativity overall. One wrote: "Smh this is sad what hip-hop has turned into. It was started as a way to uplift the ppl and y'all decided to use it as a weapon against each other." Another asked: "You think that’s why Cole apologized? He for the people and growth for real." Check out Styles' full post below.

Styles P Reacts To Ongoing Rap Feuds

While Rick Ross fired back at Drake's new diss track, "Push Ups," fans are still waiting for a response from Kendrick Lamar. Be on the lookout for further updates on Styles P, Rick Ross, and Drake on HotNewHipHop. Whenever Lamar does respond, fans will be able to find that here as well.

