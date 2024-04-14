Drake Responds To Leaked Diss Reactions In The Most Drake Way Possible

After letting hip-hop lose its collective mind for a couple of hours, it seems like Drake has finally responded to all the ruckus about his leaked diss track. For those unaware, a couple of different versions of a response track to Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro Boomin, and more's disses surfaced online on Saturday (April 13). While a lot of folks are still silent, have dropped potentially subliminal clap-backs, or outright fired back, The Boy stayed unfazed online up until a recent Instagram Story post. It's very simple: just a picture of Uma Thurman as The Bride in the Kill Bill franchise, facing off against a group of assassins with just a katana in her hand.

Of course, even if Drake is just a big Tarantino fan and wanted to post this shot, it's impossible to interpret this post in any other way right now. This is especially true because of a certain William (Bill) whose stage name will likely sound much more familiar to you. Rick Ross dropped his response track to Drizzy within mere hours of the leak emerging, on which he takes aim at his biracial identity, his alleged surgeries, and his supposed ratting out of French Montana to law enforcement via a cease and desist. It seems like no one directly involved in this feud has wasted any sort of time in offering up at least something to escalate things... except maybe its big instigator.

Drake's Feeling Like The Bride Amid The Rap World Turning Against Him

Kendrick Lamar remains silent on everything since his explosive "Like That" verse dropped on Future and Metro Boomin's first collab album of 2024. Many folks online clamored for him to drop the response track expeditiously, including Drake himself with some jabs on his leaked song. Now that this is officially the end of "Round 1" (or perhaps, the Compton lyricist's retort is what will mark this), fans are truly excited for a lyrical showdown. The consensus seems to be that the OVO mogul's song was very good, so the stage is set for a quality back-and-forth.

