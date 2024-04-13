Drake's Leaked Diss Track Is Real, DJ Akademiks Seemingly Confirms

Today, a track rumored to be by Drake started making its rounds online, and many believed it was his response to the onslaught of disses he's been hit with as of late. For one, Kendrick Lamar slammed him and J. Cole on "Like That" with Future and Metro Boomin. After that, ASAP Rocky and The Weeknd seemed to throw some shade on the duo's follow-up album, We Still Don't Trust You. Fans had been anxiously awaiting a response from Drizzy, and this appeared to be just that.

Early on, however, it was speculated by most that the track wasn't crafted by the real Drake, and was instead generated using AI. Regardless, fans were picking apart the song line by line, trying to decipher whether or not it was real. Now, it appears as though it's been confirmed as legit by none other than DJ Akademiks.

DJ Akademiks Can't Believe His Ears

Ak hopped on stream today to react to the song, reportedly dubbed "Push Ups." The version he played, however, wasn't the version all over social media earlier today and was instead a high-quality "official" cut. Moreover, DJ Akademiks is even featured at the end of the song. "No f*ckin' way am I on the song," he said upon hearing it. "Am I on the song? I'm not on the song..." Ak then played the snippet once again to verify what he had just heard, looking shocked.

While Drake has yet to confirm whether or not the song is real, Ak's since taken to Twitter/X to share more of his thoughts on it. "HOLLY SH*T.. the MIXED MASTERED version of the TRACK iS F*CKING FIRE," he wrote. "WHAT TOP 5 YOU SMOKING ON KENDRICK?????????" What do you think of Drake's new diss track? Are you surprised that it's real? What about DJ Akademiks' reaction to being featured on it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

