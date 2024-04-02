Drake Seemingly Agrees With DJ Akademiks That Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar, And Future Used His Name For Clout

It is Drake vs. The World right now.

BYAlexander Cole
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event

Drake is currently at war with what feels like the entire rap world. Overall, it started when Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake on the song "Like That." This track appears on the new Future and Metro Boomin album, We Don't Trust You. Throughout that album, there are also some disses from Future himself. Not to mention, Rick Ross is on the project and he quickly unfollowed Drizzy once the album was released. At this point, the man has very few friends left in the industry. Thankfully, there truly is a Drake song for every situation (see Certified Lover Boy).

Recently, it was revealed that We Don't Trust You topped the charts. Furthermore, Metro Boomin and Future had numerous songs appear in the Billboard Top 10. This subsequently led to a subtle shot from DJ Akademiks. On his Instagram page, Akademiks made the claim that the artists used Drake's name for clout, and that he deserves an assist for the streaming numbers. "Congrats to Metro Future Kendrick and the reason for the song Drake. On a #1 song. Here’s the billboard top 10 this week," Akademiks wrote.

Read More: Drake's "For All The Dogs": 5 Highlights

Drake With A Slick Like

In a showing of solidarity for the take, Drake ended up liking Ak's post. Clearly, he enjoyed the caption and felt there was some sort of truth in it. Of course, the fact that he was dissed on the song certainly helped its position on the charts. However, it is a damn good song and even if Kendrick had delivered a normal verse, it probably would have been a success. After all, Metro and Future know how to crank out the hits. Either way, a like might not seem like a lot, but it shows where Drizzy stands in all of this.

Let us know what you think of the feud between Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, and Future, in the comments section down below. Who do you think is going to end up coming out on top here? Are you expecting Drake to drop a track? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventMusicDrake & His Pettiness On Full Display After Walking Out To Future Track At His Show
Coca-Cola Music Mix at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival - Day 2MusicKendrick Lamar Supposedly Already Has A Drake Diss Track Locked And Loaded, Adin Ross Claims
2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - ShowMusicDrake Breaks Silence On Kendrick Lamar Diss With A Speech At His Concert
US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-BILLBOARD-AWARDS-PRESS ROOMMusicDrake Gets Philosophical With His Enemies Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud