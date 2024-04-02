Drake Seemingly Agrees With DJ Akademiks That Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar, And Future Used His Name For Clout

Drake is currently at war with what feels like the entire rap world. Overall, it started when Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake on the song "Like That." This track appears on the new Future and Metro Boomin album, We Don't Trust You. Throughout that album, there are also some disses from Future himself. Not to mention, Rick Ross is on the project and he quickly unfollowed Drizzy once the album was released. At this point, the man has very few friends left in the industry. Thankfully, there truly is a Drake song for every situation (see Certified Lover Boy).

Recently, it was revealed that We Don't Trust You topped the charts. Furthermore, Metro Boomin and Future had numerous songs appear in the Billboard Top 10. This subsequently led to a subtle shot from DJ Akademiks. On his Instagram page, Akademiks made the claim that the artists used Drake's name for clout, and that he deserves an assist for the streaming numbers. "Congrats to Metro Future Kendrick and the reason for the song Drake. On a #1 song. Here’s the billboard top 10 this week," Akademiks wrote.

Read More: Drake's "For All The Dogs": 5 Highlights

Drake With A Slick Like

In a showing of solidarity for the take, Drake ended up liking Ak's post. Clearly, he enjoyed the caption and felt there was some sort of truth in it. Of course, the fact that he was dissed on the song certainly helped its position on the charts. However, it is a damn good song and even if Kendrick had delivered a normal verse, it probably would have been a success. After all, Metro and Future know how to crank out the hits. Either way, a like might not seem like a lot, but it shows where Drizzy stands in all of this.

Let us know what you think of the feud between Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Metro Boomin, and Future, in the comments section down below. Who do you think is going to end up coming out on top here? Are you expecting Drake to drop a track? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: What Is Drake's Best-Selling Album?