Drake Fuels Beef Rumors With Travis Scott By "Shooting" At La Flame Head Prop During "MELTDOWN" Performance

The whole hip-hop world is awaiting a response from Drake after the fury of disses that Kendrick Lamar sent his way. It has been such a smashing success not only for the genre to bring that competitive nature back, but also for the charts. Metro Boomin and Future's WE DON'T TRUST YOU will be at the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 200. Additionally, "Like That," the song with incredible K-Dot verse, is also poised to reach the top of the Hot 100. Drake has been sending some low-key responses toward the Cali MC as of late, but Travis Scott is also receiving some shots as well.

That is at least what some people are speculating online anyway, after a recent It's All A Blur - Big As The What? Tour performance. Drake was playing his most recent collaboration with Travis Scott, "MELTDOWN," from UTOPIA. According to some footage from the show gathered from TMZ Hip Hop, he sent some "gunfire" at a head prop of Travis. Apparently, he does it at every show when Drizzy's lyric, "Like TV producers we, grr, we airing this s***," comes up.

Drake Unloads On Travis Scott's Head

There are some theories floating around that Drake now has beef with one of his biggest collaborators because of this. One of the main arguments for this is because Travis was begging Metro and Future to play "Like That" at Rolling Loud before the album dropped. Scott is not the only rapper "taking a side" in this feud between Dot and Drake. Rick Ross was also seen playing the track while riding in the back of his car. Also, LeBron James was vibing to the track before the Lakers last game at home. Drake wound up seeing that video and liked the post.

What are your thoughts on Drake "shooting" a Travis Scott prop at his recent tour performance and fans creating beef rumors? What kind of message do you think Drizzy is sending by doing this? How much longer will it take for him to respond to Kendrick Lamar? If and when he does, will it be a stronger verse? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Drake, Travis Scott, and Kendrick Lamar. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the world of music,

