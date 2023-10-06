beef rumors
- MusicLatto & Nicki Minaj Shade Rumors Continue With Former's New SnippetThe femcees have taken a lot of shots at each other over the past year or so; some direct, some alleged, but all combative for their fanbases.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMetro Boomin Denies Drake BeefThe St. Louis producer's response doesn't completely rule some friction out, but he clarified that this isn't as deep as people think.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Durk Calls Out NBA YoungBoy Over His Address, YoungBoy Clears Things UpIt looks to be a ruse, but we may never truly know. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicG Herbo Denies IG Rant Was About Chris Brown, Breezy Backs Him UpBoth men have denied that there's any beef between them.By Ben Mock
- MusicJay Rock Refutes Rumors Of Internal Drama At TDE LabelJay clarified that there's no bad blood at Top Dawg Entertainment.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicNicki Minaj Sparks Rumors Of Reconciliation With Remy Ma In Cryptic Instagram PostCould Remy Ma be appearing on the new album?By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureAdam22 Addresses Wooski Beef RumorsThe "No Jumper" host said that people made a mountain out of a molehill comment, and that they'll hash things out very soon.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLatto References Ice Spice's "Munch" On Offset's New Album, Fans Speculate BeefWhile this is a completely harmless lyrical mention on "Fine As Can Be," there's a lot of context that has fans raising their eyebrows.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GossipGloRilla & JT Got Into Fight At VMAs, Fans SpeculateThese are very much unconfirmed rumors and speculative thoughts, as there is no video evidence as of writing this article.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJ. Cole Uses "For All The Dogs" Track To Address NBA YoungBoy Beef RumorsCole still wants to work with YB according to "First Person Shooter."By Ben Mock