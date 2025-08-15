Young Thug Raises Fans' Eyebrows By Calling Out Mystery "Rat Representer"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1374 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Call Out Rat Representer Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 2: Young Thug attends a Back-to-School Event at Hosea Helps on August 2, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Fans have many theories as to who Young Thug may be referring to here, whether it's related to his YSL RICO case or to hip-hop media.

Young Thug has a lot of fans on the edge of their seats for his new album UY SCUTI, but other narratives are also captivating them. The discussion around the YSL RICO trial, plea deals, and the collective's loyalties continue to spread, and he himself has driven a lot of the conversation.

On Thursday night (August 14), Thugger took to Twitter to issue a scathing but indirect message to someone he probably holds little good will towards. "U f***ing rat representer shut up," he wrote. This led many fans to speculate on this message's meaning, whether it targets someone in Thug's circle, someone who used to be close, a lawyer, a hip-hop media representative... The tinfoil hats got to work fast.

However, Young Thug's previous beef over these snitching accusations is probably the strongest likely candidate here. After all, he recently seemed to diss Gunna and also Yak Gotti on a leaked collab with Lil Baby. "Yak Gotti tricked me for some years, I ain't know he was telling / Only reason I f***ed with you Gunna, it was cause of Troup." Still, take this new tweet with a massive grain of salt.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Believes Gunna's "The Last Wun" Will Outsell Young Thug & Lil Baby's Upcoming Projects

Young Thug Gunna Beef

"Yak did not say a single thing against Jeff in his interviews with the cops," Yak Gotti's attorney Douglas Weinstein responded to Young Thug's accusations. Perhaps this is what he was referring to "I don’t know where this is coming from. Yak had opportunity to turn on Jeff during trial to get out of the case easy. He never took it. He stood tall and took it all the way to the jury."

"I don’t care who comes after DK," the lawyer clapped back at fans on Twitter. "Street, cops, or DA - I will always be there for him. Even if he may not want it." "I have never said anything bad about Gunna," Weinstein added in another post. "In fact, I have defended him at every opportunity. State wants to turn the guys against each other. Don't fall for it. Don't be a sucker."

Meanwhile, Young Thug's purported feud with Gunna might have been the focus of a few lines on the latter's new album The Last Wun. Whether or not those were subliminals, tensions are high.

Read More: Mariah The Scientist Reveals What Lessons She's Learned From Dating Young Thug

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Young Stoner Life Meet &amp; Greet Music Yak Gotti's Lawyer Responds To Young Thug Seemingly Accusing Him Of Snitching In Leaked Lil Baby Song 1.8K
Yak Gotti Young Thug Gunna Hip Hop News Music Yak Gotti Reveals Where He Stands In Young Thug & Gunna’s Rumored Feud 1.9K
"Dutch" Atlanta Premiere Music Young Thug & Gunna Timeline: YSL Records, RICO Case & Beef 3.2K
Samsung Galaxy + Billboard - 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals Music Young Thug's YSL RICO Trial Will Officially Begin Next Week 903
Comments 0