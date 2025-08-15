Young Thug has a lot of fans on the edge of their seats for his new album UY SCUTI, but other narratives are also captivating them. The discussion around the YSL RICO trial, plea deals, and the collective's loyalties continue to spread, and he himself has driven a lot of the conversation.

On Thursday night (August 14), Thugger took to Twitter to issue a scathing but indirect message to someone he probably holds little good will towards. "U f***ing rat representer shut up," he wrote. This led many fans to speculate on this message's meaning, whether it targets someone in Thug's circle, someone who used to be close, a lawyer, a hip-hop media representative... The tinfoil hats got to work fast.

However, Young Thug's previous beef over these snitching accusations is probably the strongest likely candidate here. After all, he recently seemed to diss Gunna and also Yak Gotti on a leaked collab with Lil Baby. "Yak Gotti tricked me for some years, I ain't know he was telling / Only reason I f***ed with you Gunna, it was cause of Troup." Still, take this new tweet with a massive grain of salt.

"Yak did not say a single thing against Jeff in his interviews with the cops," Yak Gotti's attorney Douglas Weinstein responded to Young Thug's accusations. Perhaps this is what he was referring to "I don’t know where this is coming from. Yak had opportunity to turn on Jeff during trial to get out of the case easy. He never took it. He stood tall and took it all the way to the jury."

"I don’t care who comes after DK," the lawyer clapped back at fans on Twitter. "Street, cops, or DA - I will always be there for him. Even if he may not want it." "I have never said anything bad about Gunna," Weinstein added in another post. "In fact, I have defended him at every opportunity. State wants to turn the guys against each other. Don't fall for it. Don't be a sucker."