Young Thug Calls Gunna, Yak Gotti & More "Rats" In Leaked Diss Track

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 706 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Young Thug Gunna Yak Gotti Rats Leaked Diss Track Hip Hop News
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 01: Young Thug and Lil Baby perform at Intuit Dome during his WHAM World Tour at Intuit Dome on July 01, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)
With a couple of interviews coming up, this Young Thug diss track previews his presumed reflections on all his snitching and jail call drama.

Young Thug and his peers have been through a lot in these past few years, and tensions finally came to a head in the YSL RICO trial and its shocking aftermath. Amid a lot of drama concerning snitching allegations and alleged jail call leaks, he finally – and allegedly – put his foot down on a lot of these narratives.

Furthermore, a scathing new diss track surfaced online that's reportedly called "Closing Arguments," per Kurrco on Twitter. In the song, Thugger takes aim at his colleagues that he perceives as "rats," whether that has to do with the RICO case or something else. These include Gunna, YSL Woody or Lil Woody, Yak Gotti, Slimelife Shawty, YSL Obama, YSL Slug, and YSL DK.

In addition, Young Thug denies snitching allegations against him on this alleged leaked song, explaining his view that his cooperation is different. "Y'all n***as pointed n***as out and said they did the crime. N***a, I said he didn't, you dig?" he says before formally launching into the song.

Of course, this garnered a lot of debate and discussion. We will see how folks respond to these disses and whether or not they get further explanation.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Thinks Young Thug Should Admit He Ruined Lives

"Closing Arguments" – Young Thug

However, considering the flack Young Thug got for many narratives, a lot of fans aren't feeling these disses on "Closing Arguments." Not only do many listeners question the snitching aspect itself, but they also criticized Thug's negative remarks about other artists in alleged leaked jail calls.

This happened to collaborators like Lil Durk and Lil Baby as well as more random targets like Kendrick Lamar and GloRilla. All in all, it's been a public relations nightmare that, at this point, is coming off as a targeted attack against the Atlanta artist that he can't say much to defend himself from.

Still, Young Thug's clap-backs and retorts, both to him and from him, show that many folks don't hold much sympathy despite the barrage of audio leaks and accusations. Fans still hold a lot of criticism for him even if his leaks have more malicious intent. But if the music is good, they might forget this.

Read More: YSL Mondo Accuses Young Thug Of Being The First To Snitch

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Young Thug Explains Issue Gunna Plea Deal Leaked Call Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Finally Explains His Issue With Gunna And His Plea Deal In Alleged Leaked Call 16.2K
Syndication: ElPaso Music Young Thug's Conditions Of Release Include No Contact With YSL Members 12.6K
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 8.3K
Young Thug Call Out Rat Representer Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Raises Fans' Eyebrows By Calling Out Mystery "Rat Representer" 4.7K
Comments 1