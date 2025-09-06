Young Thug Calls Gunna, Yak Gotti & More "Rats" In Leaked Diss Track

Young Thug and his peers have been through a lot in these past few years, and tensions finally came to a head in the YSL RICO trial and its shocking aftermath. Amid a lot of drama concerning snitching allegations and alleged jail call leaks, he finally – and allegedly – put his foot down on a lot of these narratives.

Furthermore, a scathing new diss track surfaced online that's reportedly called "Closing Arguments," per Kurrco on Twitter. In the song, Thugger takes aim at his colleagues that he perceives as "rats," whether that has to do with the RICO case or something else. These include Gunna, YSL Woody or Lil Woody, Yak Gotti, Slimelife Shawty, YSL Obama, YSL Slug, and YSL DK.

In addition, Young Thug denies snitching allegations against him on this alleged leaked song, explaining his view that his cooperation is different. "Y'all n***as pointed n***as out and said they did the crime. N***a, I said he didn't, you dig?" he says before formally launching into the song.

Of course, this garnered a lot of debate and discussion. We will see how folks respond to these disses and whether or not they get further explanation.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Thinks Young Thug Should Admit He Ruined Lives

"Closing Arguments" – Young Thug

However, considering the flack Young Thug got for many narratives, a lot of fans aren't feeling these disses on "Closing Arguments." Not only do many listeners question the snitching aspect itself, but they also criticized Thug's negative remarks about other artists in alleged leaked jail calls.

This happened to collaborators like Lil Durk and Lil Baby as well as more random targets like Kendrick Lamar and GloRilla. All in all, it's been a public relations nightmare that, at this point, is coming off as a targeted attack against the Atlanta artist that he can't say much to defend himself from.

Still, Young Thug's clap-backs and retorts, both to him and from him, show that many folks don't hold much sympathy despite the barrage of audio leaks and accusations. Fans still hold a lot of criticism for him even if his leaks have more malicious intent. But if the music is good, they might forget this.