Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court

The court appearance was too early

Lil Woody has been one of the largest elements to the YSL Rico trial so far. Overall, the case has had recusals, alleged tampering, and all sorts of twists and turns. At the center of it all is Young Thug, who is facing serious prison time if convicted. However, Woody has proven to be a bit of a wild card in all of this. He is the star witness who is supposed to provide the prosecution with testimony that could sink Thug's chances of winning. That said, the witness has also been uncooperative, and that is to put it mildly.

Every single day, Lil Woody appears to go viral for his antics during the trial. There are days where he is simply cracking jokes, or others where he will speak for a little bit and then completely change the subject as to delay the process. Yesterday, Woody went viral yet again, this time for his question to the judge about Friday's proceedings. Woody was told he had to come to the courthouse for 9 AM. However, he ended up asking the judge if he could come for 10 instead.

Lil Woody Continues To Make Waves

Clearly, 9 AM was simply a bit too early for Woody in this case. It was yet another example of how he may not be taking this all that seriously. As for the judge, she had a bit of a laugh at the question, although she did tell him that he was to report to the court at 9 AM, no ifs, ands, or buts. For now, it remains to be seen how Friday will go. All we do know is that a lot of people just want Thugger to be free, and they want that to happen sooner rather than later.

Let us know what you think about the trial so far, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Lil Woody is just playing with the court at this point? What do you think will be the final conclusion to his testimony?