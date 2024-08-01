YSL Woody Hilariously Smells All The Women Before 20 V 1 Appearance

While this odd vetting process from YSL Woody caused a laugh at first glance, many took issue with how invasive and disrespectful it seems.

YSL Woody is living quite the hectic and public life following his release in the YSL RICO trial, appearing on the popular YouTube series known as "20 V 1." For those unaware, it's a somewhat controversial speed dating concept in which one person (usually a man) meets 20 others (usually women) and undergoes a process of elimination and questions to field out potential partners. He appeared as a special guest and, in a viral clip spreading around social media right now, had the ladies go through a bizarre "tryout" process. Moreover, Woody walked up to each of the girls and smelled them to see if they were worth his time, with him immediately dismissing the first girl that he sniffed.

Of course, this is a pretty funny and absurd antic on impact, but some folks found it particularly strange and boundary-violating. "They letting this gremlin disrespect them for clout and money smh," one concerned user expressed on Twitter. It's not the only wild online antic that YSL Woody got into as of late, though, even if this recent example isn't his fault. A fan who stalked his IG Stories recently confronted him in person, and it's clear that he's dealing with a lot of celebrity right now that is as volatile as it is prolific.

YSL Woody Smells His 20 V 1 Colleagues

But YSL Woody's also been able to speak earnestly and compellingly on other topics through his various media appearances, such as his heartfelt reflections on why artists like NBA YoungBoy particularly resonate with him. "Trauma, man," he told The Danza Project. "We have been through so much. That's why I listen to YoungBoy. When I listen to him, I hear the words, but I feel it. I be like, man, he younger than me. That boy needs help, they keep locking him up. That's the same thing that they were doing to me. So they feel like we're a threat, so they gon' lock us up. But when they lockin' us up, they're destroying us, they're making us worser.