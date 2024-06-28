Lil Woody Urges Fans To Stop Recording Him In Public: "I'm Not A Friendly Person"

Lil Woody has made his opinion crystal clear.

Lil Woody has been a prominent figure as it pertains to the YSL Trial. Overall, Young Thug is currently wrapped up in a RICO case. There has been all sorts of chatter about judge Ural Glanville and the alleged tactics of the State. However, Thugger has yet to get a positive development in his case. Instead, his lawyer was arrested, and Glanville refused to recuse himself. Meanwhile, Woody has been forced to testify, and there have been some heated moments in the courtroom.

Recently, Woody got some time off from testifying. In fact, we reported a little while ago that he was having himself a good time by the pool. Now, however, he is expressing just how tired he is of people coming up to him on the street. In an Instagram story, Lil Woody told fans to stop running up to him and recording. He noted that this is for the good of their safety and his own. He also noted that he won't hesitate if need be. We will let you interpret what that means for yourselves.

Stop Recording Lil Woody

In the internet age, some people do have a bizarre parasocial connection with certain figures. If you have a modicum of fame, people will have this weird entitlement towards you. Lil Woody is learning that the hard way right now, and he is making sure that this doesn't continue, moving forward. Hopefully, the message was well-received.