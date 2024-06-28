Lil Woody Urges Fans To Stop Recording Him In Public: "I'm Not A Friendly Person"

BYAlexander Cole470 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
hnhh-3 (1)
Lil Woody has made his opinion crystal clear.

Lil Woody has been a prominent figure as it pertains to the YSL Trial. Overall, Young Thug is currently wrapped up in a RICO case. There has been all sorts of chatter about judge Ural Glanville and the alleged tactics of the State. However, Thugger has yet to get a positive development in his case. Instead, his lawyer was arrested, and Glanville refused to recuse himself. Meanwhile, Woody has been forced to testify, and there have been some heated moments in the courtroom.

Recently, Woody got some time off from testifying. In fact, we reported a little while ago that he was having himself a good time by the pool. Now, however, he is expressing just how tired he is of people coming up to him on the street. In an Instagram story, Lil Woody told fans to stop running up to him and recording. He noted that this is for the good of their safety and his own. He also noted that he won't hesitate if need be. We will let you interpret what that means for yourselves.

Read More: Young Thug Trial Takes Bizarre Turn As Lil Woody Tells Prosecutor To Get Away From Him

Stop Recording Lil Woody

In the internet age, some people do have a bizarre parasocial connection with certain figures. If you have a modicum of fame, people will have this weird entitlement towards you. Lil Woody is learning that the hard way right now, and he is making sure that this doesn't continue, moving forward. Hopefully, the message was well-received.

Let us know what you think of these comments from Lil Woody, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that some people have been taking it too far when it comes to this trial? What do you think is going to happen next for Young Thug? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Young Thug Trial: Lil Woody Makes Good Use Of His Week Off With Some Poolside Relaxation

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Celebrities Attend Boston Celtics v Atlanta HawksMusicYoung Thug Trial: Lil Woody Makes Good Use Of His Week Off With Some Poolside Relaxation19.1K
US-ENTERTAINMENT-JUSTICE-YOUNG THUGMusicYoung Thug Trial: Brian Steel Compares The DA To "Communist Russia"1332
Future Versace Mansion Birthday CelebrationMusicYoung Thug Trial: Lil Woody Continues Trolling Prosecutors With His Testimony4.2K
2021 BET Hip Hop Awards - ArrivalsMusicYoung Thug Trial: Lil Woody Takes Jail Time Over Testifying12.4K