Young Thug Trial: Lil Woody Takes Jail Time Over Testifying

The day's events once again have fans calling the integrity of the trial into question.

Earlier today, the Young Thug trial erupted in a series of chaotic allegations. As reported by Twitter account Thugger Daily who is closely following the case, it began with the testimony of Lil Woody. Woody took the stand as a witness, but chose to plead the fifth and not answer any questions. That decision is extra surprising considering he will now face jail time for his refusal. But that was only the beginning of the drama that his lack of testimony caused in court today.

Thug's lawyer Brian Steele used the opportunity to again ask for a mistrial, something he's done several times. In this instance he claims that the prosecution knew that Lil Woody would plead the fifth and shouldn't have let him do so in front of the jury. That was followed by a bizarre sequence where Woody posted multiple messages to his Instagram story only to quickly delete them. Following the trial lunch break the prosecution accused the defense of witness tampering alleging that their lawyers were in communication with Woody's. Despite the defense summoning multiple witnesses testifying that Woody had made obvious statements clarifying that he wouldn't be testifying, the judge threw out the mistrial motion. Check out the chaotic series of events that's gone down so far today below.

Young Thug Trial In Legal Chaos After Lil Woody Refuses To Testify

Last month, Gunna made yet another call for Young Thug's release. He hasn't commented frequently on the trial. But it does seem clear that he's still in support of his fellow YSL members. It's been over a year since he exited the trial, a move that proved controversial with rap fans. Many claimed his decision to testify and identify YSL as a gang was a mistake. They think it could cost many of the others still on trial.