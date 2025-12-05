50 Cent Believes Diddy Sent Him A Bouquet As A Warning Shot For Documentary

May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski via Imagn Images
Diddy's legal reps have already accused 50 Cent and the producers of getting documentary footage illegally, so maybe Fif is on to something?

50 Cent has been receiving a lot of heat for his documentary about the downfall of Diddy, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Especially from the mogul's team, who accuse the G-Unit boss of illegally getting his hands on footage. However, the executive producer feels that his incarcerated foe is now sending him a warning directly.

Per Complex, Fif hopped on his Instagram to show off a large bouquet of flowers sent to him. The fall-like arrangement had E11EVEN's address on it too, 29 NE 11th St. It's a nightclub located in Miami. It's also where 50 performed on December 4 for an art week event in the area. In an apparent comedic response to receiving them, 50 Cent claimed that Diddy was the one responsible for gifting them.

"What kinda gay sh*t is this Diddy send me flowers at club 11 LOL why all the four play get busy, you know I’m stupid," he wrote.

He commented more on the plants in his own comments section, jokingly claiming that it was some sort of way of Diddy sending him a warning. "A warning, I’m 90s grimy. … you don’t warn me. LOL."

However, it seems the Bad Boy founder had nothing to do with this.

When Did Diddy's Netflix Documentary Release?

Complex successfully reached out to a spokesperson for the father of seven. They say that this "didn't happen" and that, "someone played a joke in poor taste."

But even though Diddy didn't do this, 50 is certainly still having a great time right now. Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which premiered on Netflix, Tuesday, December 2, has been generating a lot of buzz. While some of it has been negative, with cease-and-desists even being sent out, it's still the trending topic in hip-hop circles.

The four-episode docuseries is equal parts chilling, emotional, and revealing. Multiple interviews were conducted, including ones with the likes of Erick Sermon and Aubrey O'Day, for example.

It seems like Netflix wants to build upon this as Misa Hylton, an ex-girlfriend and mother to one of Diddy's children, is in line to get her own show. The fashion designer revealed yesterday (Dec. 4) that Alex Stapleton, the director of the doc, reached out with two different ideas for a program based on her contributions to rap and Bad Boy.

