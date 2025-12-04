Sean Combs: The Reckoning is doing incredibly well on Netflix right now. That's largely to do with the questions and tense discussions it's raised online. Some of them stem from the ethics of how some of the clips were acquired of Diddy, for example.

However, it's also generating a lot of buzz thanks to some gut-wrenching interviews from those in the mogul's orbit. One of them involves Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day.

While on screen the 41-year-old fights back tears as she reads a heartbreaking affidavit. Provided by an alleged victim's lawyer, Aubrey O'Day reads about an alleged sexual assault incident in 2005. The person claims that they accidentally walked into the wrong room while looking for a bathroom.

Upon doing so, this person alleges that they witnessed Aubrey O'Day being sexual assaulted by Diddy and another man. "What I saw as soon as I opened the door was Aubrey sprawled out on a leather couch, looking very inebriated."

They also described the singer as “out of it” and “just lying there."

While reading, Aubrey stated that "I didn’t drink like that at all at this time."

Diddy Netflix Documentary

Then, asking through visible tears, she said, "Does this mean I was raped? Is that what this means. I don’t even know if I was raped, and I don’t want to know... I don’t want to find out anymore (what) that woman has to say," she said per Yahoo!

Despite what some people may assume, O'Day was asked by Alex Stapleton, the director of the Netflix docuseries, if she was okay with reading this out loud.

In speaking with NBC News, Stapleton adds, "I think what you see in the film is her struggling to digest, 'Did this happen to me or not?' And I think it’s a very real moment."

Elsewhere in the four-part series, which debuted on December 2, O'Day discusses some sexually explicit emails Diddy sent her during the Making the Band 3 days. She believes that her refusal to engage with the mogul in this manner is why she was removed from Danity Kane.