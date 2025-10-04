Aubrey O'Day Warns Aspiring Artists After Diddy's Sentence

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Personality and recording artist Sean 'Puffy' Combs aka Diddy in attendance of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight against Conor McGregor during a boxing match at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Aubrey O'Day has spent years criticizing Diddy for his alleged misconduct and expressing solidarity with victims like Cassie Ventura.

Diddy received his 50-month prison sentence for transportation to engage in prostitution charges yesterday (Friday, October 3), a move that is definitely controversial. Both his supporters and his critics have issues with the sentence. In the latter group, Aubrey O'Day wants to emphasize what this whole scandal says about fame and the exploitative industry dynamics that highlight it.

Via Twitter, she wrote a message reacting to Sean Combs' sentence that spoke to folks with big aspirations and goals. This follows Aubrey O'Day's message before Diddy's sentencing that sent love and support to Cassie Ventura, his former partner and abuse survivor who testified on the stand during his trial.

"Let this serve as a cautionary reminder to young and aspiring individuals pursuing their dreams," she wrote on Friday. "The true warning is not that a jury may doubt your testimony, nor that a court’s sentencing guidelines may fail to reflect the years of suffering you endured. The real warning is this: the moment someone in a position of power oversteps your boundaries or demands more than is legitimately required of you, walk away and do not look back. No dream, however bright, can outweigh the pain and exploitation that may follow if you remain. Too often, those who misuse their power, even when exposed, face far fewer consequences than the harm inflicted upon their victims. Protect yourself at the first sign of coercion or impropriety. If something feels wrong, trust that instinct and remove yourself from the situation. Your well-being is worth more than any opportunity."

Diddy 50 Months

"Prayers up from Italy!" the Danity Kane singer had expressed to Cassie and others before Diddy's divisive sentence from Judge Arun Subramanian emerged. "Today’s a really big day. Breathe. Let’s hope we see some justice, finally. Love you guys. Thinking of you, Cassie. Love you!"

Of the 50 months included in Puff's sentence, TMZ reported that the year he already spent in jail will count towards this timeframe. There are many others who have a lot of strong thoughts on this sentence and the whole scandal. We doubt the debate will slow down anytime soon.

