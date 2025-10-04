Social Media Has A Field Day As Diddy's Courtroom Sketches From Sentencing Go Viral

BY Zachary Horvath 540 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
There have been sketches from Diddy's trial that generated some attention, but the batch from yesterday is going even crazier.

It's been a rollercoaster ride for Diddy and his family for over a year with the raids, trial, and sentencing hearing this week. Overall, it's pretty safe to say that it's been emotional taxing on the mogul. Throughout his court appearance on Friday (October 3), he was pleading for a lenient term, promising that he's ready to turn his life around.

"I want to apologize and say how sincerely sorry I am for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others by my conduct. I take full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs. This has been the hardest two years of my life, and I have no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself. In my life, I have made many mistakes, but I am no longer running from them."

Moreover, Diddy was moved to tears as his family was in attendance. He was specifically tearing up during his kids' times on the stand. Christian "King" Combs' words were especially moving. "He is the greatest in the world, he is my hero, has always been my hero, and always will be my hero; he always taught me to treat women with respect... I ask you with the utmost respect, please give us grace and please give him mercy to let him out and become the man we all know he is."

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

Diddy Sentencing

Ultimately, it wasn't enough to sway Judge Arun Subramanian. He didn't receive the max of 20 years for his two counts, but he did receive 50 months. That's just over four years. Diddy's defense did seek just 14 months, whereas prosecutors wanted nothing less than 11 years.

While any sort of prison time is never ideal, it seems that the record executive was happy to receive somewhat of a favorable outcome. That's at least what these courtroom sketches from yesterday depict. Folks online were wondering the same, with one user on X writing, "Were these tears of joy? That he went into this facing life and got out with only four years??"

Others were a bit harsher, stating that he deserves this punishment for what he's been accused of and found guilty of. Moreover, there are people making light of this situation, which isn't a surprise at all. 50 Cent joined that camp, posting a handful of the sketches you see below as a way to set up his quips.

Internet Reactions To Diddy Court Sketches

Read More: Air Jordan 3: 7 Best Collaborations Ever Released

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Visits "Fox &amp; Friends" Music 50 Cent Continues His Unrelenting Trolling Of Diddy Following His Prison Sentencing 1240
VIA HNHH Crime Lil Woody Goes Viral For Asking Judge If He Can Show Up Late To Court 8.7K
1999 Bad Boy Records News Notorious B.I.G. & Eminem Embraced Depravity On "Dead Wrong" 22.6K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.8K
Comments 0