It's been a rollercoaster ride for Diddy and his family for over a year with the raids, trial, and sentencing hearing this week. Overall, it's pretty safe to say that it's been emotional taxing on the mogul. Throughout his court appearance on Friday (October 3), he was pleading for a lenient term, promising that he's ready to turn his life around.

"I want to apologize and say how sincerely sorry I am for all of the hurt and pain that I have caused others by my conduct. I take full responsibility and accountability for my past wrongs. This has been the hardest two years of my life, and I have no one to blame for my current reality and situation but myself. In my life, I have made many mistakes, but I am no longer running from them."

Moreover, Diddy was moved to tears as his family was in attendance. He was specifically tearing up during his kids' times on the stand. Christian "King" Combs' words were especially moving. "He is the greatest in the world, he is my hero, has always been my hero, and always will be my hero; he always taught me to treat women with respect... I ask you with the utmost respect, please give us grace and please give him mercy to let him out and become the man we all know he is."

Diddy Sentencing

Ultimately, it wasn't enough to sway Judge Arun Subramanian. He didn't receive the max of 20 years for his two counts, but he did receive 50 months. That's just over four years. Diddy's defense did seek just 14 months, whereas prosecutors wanted nothing less than 11 years.

While any sort of prison time is never ideal, it seems that the record executive was happy to receive somewhat of a favorable outcome. That's at least what these courtroom sketches from yesterday depict. Folks online were wondering the same, with one user on X writing, "Were these tears of joy? That he went into this facing life and got out with only four years??"

Others were a bit harsher, stating that he deserves this punishment for what he's been accused of and found guilty of. Moreover, there are people making light of this situation, which isn't a surprise at all. 50 Cent joined that camp, posting a handful of the sketches you see below as a way to set up his quips.