50 Cent Continues His Unrelenting Trolling Of Diddy Following His Prison Sentencing

BY Zachary Horvath 69 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Visits "Fox &amp; Friends"
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 30: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson visits "Fox &amp; Friends" to discuss his new Fox Nation show "50 Ways to Catch a Killer" at Fox News Channel Studios on September 30, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)
50 Cent is one of many social media users to react to Diddy's sentencing, which has mostly been responded to with shock and disappointment.

While most are ripping their hair out due to Diddy's prison term, 50 Cent is having a blast torturing him on social media. The G-Unit rapper and entrepreneur has been utilizing the viral courtroom sketches to his advantage to make cruel jokes on Instagram. For example, he used one of his mortal enemy looking incredibly distressed.

He coupled that with the caption, "Damn them lawyers told puff he was coming home today. He paying all kinda money, they robbed him." As we hinted at a second ago, 50 Cent did this more than once.

Prior to that post, he trolled Diddy for being a little too confident that he was going to get off scot-free. "Hey to whoever was booking Diddy for speaking engagement. I heard he won’t be able to make it, [shrugging emoji] I’m available! [grinning squinting emoji]," he quipped.

Alongside that was a sketch of the mogul mopping up tears with a tissue. There was a lot of crying in the courtroom yesterday, especially when Diddy's six children took the stand to plead for a more lenient penalty, if anything.

He was especially emotional after one of his oldest, Christian "King" Combs, labeled him as the "greatest" and his "hero."

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Reflects On Portland Studio Fire, Rebuilding, & Dream Collabs

Diddy Sentence

"He is the greatest in the world, he is my hero, has always been my hero, and always will be my hero; he always taught me to treat women with respect... I ask you with the utmost respect, please give us grace and please give him mercy to let him out and become the man we all know he is."

Ultimately, Judge Arun Subramanian decided to meet a common ground with the prosecutors and Diddy's defense. The former wanted no less than 11 years, whereas the latter sought 14 months. He hit him with 50 months (four years and give or take an additional three-four months). In addition, he has to pay a $500,000 fine.

Diddy was facing a maximum of 20 years, with each count of transportation to engage in prostitution equivalent to 10 years apiece. We should learn more about where the Bad Boy CEO will be serving his sentence next week when his legal reps go back to court next Monday, October 6.

Read More: Young Thug "UY Scuti" Album Review

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.8K
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Press Room Music Diddy Brought To Tears As King Combs Calls His Dad The Greatest Ever 1011
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times Music 50 Cent Savagely Taunts Diddy For His Four-Year Prison Sentence 1.7K
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images Sports Blake Griffin Felt Lack Of "Respect" From The Clippers During Trade 6.3K
Comments 0