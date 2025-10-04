While most are ripping their hair out due to Diddy's prison term, 50 Cent is having a blast torturing him on social media. The G-Unit rapper and entrepreneur has been utilizing the viral courtroom sketches to his advantage to make cruel jokes on Instagram. For example, he used one of his mortal enemy looking incredibly distressed.

He coupled that with the caption, "Damn them lawyers told puff he was coming home today. He paying all kinda money, they robbed him." As we hinted at a second ago, 50 Cent did this more than once.

Prior to that post, he trolled Diddy for being a little too confident that he was going to get off scot-free. "Hey to whoever was booking Diddy for speaking engagement. I heard he won’t be able to make it, [shrugging emoji] I’m available! [grinning squinting emoji]," he quipped.

Alongside that was a sketch of the mogul mopping up tears with a tissue. There was a lot of crying in the courtroom yesterday, especially when Diddy's six children took the stand to plead for a more lenient penalty, if anything.

He was especially emotional after one of his oldest, Christian "King" Combs, labeled him as the "greatest" and his "hero."

Diddy Sentence

"He is the greatest in the world, he is my hero, has always been my hero, and always will be my hero; he always taught me to treat women with respect... I ask you with the utmost respect, please give us grace and please give him mercy to let him out and become the man we all know he is."

Ultimately, Judge Arun Subramanian decided to meet a common ground with the prosecutors and Diddy's defense. The former wanted no less than 11 years, whereas the latter sought 14 months. He hit him with 50 months (four years and give or take an additional three-four months). In addition, he has to pay a $500,000 fine.