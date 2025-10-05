50 Cent Makes Fun Of Diddy's Sentencing Sketch & "Jane" Witness

The Diddy sentence for his transportation to engage in prostitution conviction has resulted in a lot of controversy online, whether from his staunchest supporters or his most outspoken critics. In the latter category, 50 Cent wasted no time in trolling him for the 50 months he received, or in mocking the various courtroom sketches that emerged of his sentencing hearing.

Via an Instagram post caught by DJ Akademiks TV on the social media platform, the G-Unit mogul reacted to a sketch of Sean Combs falling to his knees during or after Judge Arun Subramanian revealed his sentence. Not only that, but he also seemed to take a jab at the anonymous witness "Jane," an alleged victim that testified during the trial, for allegedly requesting monetary compensation.

"I think he dropped his pencil, I'm gonna send Jane to see him make sure he's ok," 50 Cent captioned his Diddy post. "How much you think she will charge for that? LOL." This is far from his only troll over this situation, and not even his first jab at the Bad Boy mogul following this sentence.

Diddy Courtroom Sketch

Previously, 50 Cent's shots at Diddy also referenced these courtroom sketches, albeit in not such a direct way. "Damn them lawyers told puff he was coming home today. He paying all kinda money, they robbed him," he wrote on IG in one post, being more comical in another in reference to the 50-month sentence. "Hey to whoever was booking Diddy for speaking engagement. I heard he won’t be able to make it, [shrugging emoji] I’m available! [grinning squinting emoji]."

What's more is that 50 Cent's mock letter advocating for Diddy's incarceration even roped Judge Subramanian into the mix by making fun of the letters he received speaking to Puff's character. "Diddy's only going to return to hiring more male sex workers and keeping most of the baby oil away from the general public. And babies need it! My Netflix doc on this scandalous subject is coming soon," he wrote.