Jane Doe
- MusicDiddy Fires Back At Gang Rape Claims, Says Acuser Is Violating His Constitutional RightsDiddy wants the gang rape lawsuit against him dismissed.By Cole Blake
- MusicDiddy & Harve Pierre Want Jane Doe To Lose Anonymity In Gang Rape Lawsuit: ReportDiddy isn't happy about one of his accusers remaining anonymous to the public.By Cole Blake
- MusicSnoop Dogg Is Victorious, Defeats Sexual Assault LawsuitThe rap icon has had the case against him dismissed entirely.By Noah Grant
- GossipVon Miller Hit With Lawsuit, Woman Claims He Sent Her Explicit Photos To 2 Celebs: ReportJane Doe alleges that "in a fit of jealousy," Miller sent her sexually explicit picture to two celebrities and asked, "This the b*tch you want?"By Erika Marie
- CrimeR. Kelly's Accuser Says He Forced Her To Get Abortion: ReportThe woman, listed as Jane Doe #5 in court documents, testified that R. Kelly physically abused her and forced her to smear feces on her face as punishment. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureChris D'Elia Child Porn Accuser Drops All Charges Against Him: ReportChris D'Elia's accuser, identified as Jane Doe, dismissed all child pornography claims against him voluntarily. By Deja Goode
- CrimeCuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Raping Woman At Mercer Hotel In 2013: ReportThe actor is facing a lawsuit from a woman who claims he sexually assaulted her seven years ago.By Erika Marie
- CrimeChris Brown To Be Deposed In Alleged Rape CaseChris Brown has been ordered by a judge to pay $2,500 in sanctions to the alleged rape victim and sit for a deposition later this month.By Lynn S.
- CrimeR. Kelly Gets Shut Down By Judge Again For Requesting To Skip HearingThere's little leniency when you're accused of being a serial sex offender. By Noah C
- CrimeR. Kelly's Request For Accusers' Names To Be Revealed DeniedThe judge fears that R. Kelly would threaten the accusers if he knew their identities. By Noah C
- CrimeR. Kelly Allegedly Broke Jail Rules With Illegal Communication: ReportR. Kelly's facing new allegations as his court case looms.By Aron A.
- CrimeJane Doe Suing Chris Brown For Rape Wants Him Grilled Under OathShe's not giving up. By Chantilly Post