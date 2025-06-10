"Jane Doe" is on the stand once again in the extensive Diddy trial and today, she alleges she came to a shocking revelation about the mogul. This is the same anonymous alleged sex trafficking victim who was in a relationship with him from 2021-2024.

After allegedly participating in multiple freak-offs/hotel nights, "Jane" began to question why Diddy wanted her to do these so badly. It's worth noting that she alleged that the Bad Boy founder forced her have to sex with other men. Moreover, she was allegedly taking drugs constantly as well for them.

Out of curiosity, "Jane" alleges that she began researching the term "cuckhold." As caught by The Neighborhood Talk, she said on the stand today that it is a "man who was turned on by watching his woman having sex with another man."

After discovering this, "Jane" began to assume that this fit Diddy's alleged fetishes to a tee. Additionally, this is when she allegedly pieced together that he could very well be bisexual.

Later during her testimony on Tuesday, she came up with two explanations for his sexual desires. "The cuck derives pleasure from seeing his woman receive pleasure from another man," "Jane" said. "They could [also] be curious about bisexuality but ashamed to express themselves."

Because of all of this, "Jane" started to allegedly believe that Diddy was bi-curious but "too afraid to do the act himself."

But like her testimony so far, this is far from the only wild allegations she's brought forth.

Prior to this, "Jane" alleged that Diddy was so obsessed with having sex with her that he started calling her his "crackpipe." "You are the crackpipe. That's my new nickname for you: crackpipe," he allegedly told her. She allegedly said in response: "Crackpipe is so real for the both of us."

Elsewhere, she alleged that her and Diddy got into a verbal and physical altercation just weeks after the Cassie hotel video went public. She allegedly thought that he was seeing another woman while on a family trip in Utah.