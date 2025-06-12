Diddy's long-awaited federal trial continues, and today, one of his ex-girlfriends took the stand once again. The woman in question is testifying anonymously under the pseudonym "Jane." So far, she's detailed her experience participating in his alleged freak-offs, accused him of assaulting her, and more.

Most recently, she recalled attending a party in Las Vegas while she and Diddy were on break, per TMZ. Jane claims that she was invited by a rap icon, who she didn't name, and his wife or girlfriend. She claims they all flew there in the rapper's private plane, and alleges that they met up with a male escort named Antoine when they arrived.

Jane says they all went to dinner together and then met up again later in the evening in a hotel room. Allegedly, seven or eight people were there in total, and they all watched an unnamed woman sleep with Antoine.

Diddy Trial Day 22

Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001.

Jane alleges that after this, the unnamed rapper tried to hook up with her, but nothing ended up happening between them. Allegedly, however, she did flash her breasts to whoever was in the hotel room.

During Jane's testimony, she expressed frustrations with how her relationship with Diddy played out, revealing how his public fling with Yung Miami made her feel. “I didn’t sign up to date a man that was in a public relationship," she explained.

She also recalled the moment she began to assume the Bad Boy founder was allegedly bisexual. According to her, it was when she began researching the term "cuckhold" after he allegedly watched her sleep with multiple other men. Jane says that based on her findings, she started to suspect that his alleged fetish could have a deeper meaning.