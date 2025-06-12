In September of last year, Diddy was arrested, and he now faces charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's currently behind bars at the Metroplitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, and last month, his anxiously awaited trial finally began. So far, various individuals have taken the stand. This includes Cassie, Kid Cudi, Dawn Richard, and more.

This week, his ex-girlfriend has also taken the stand anonymously under the pseudonym "Jane." She's detailed her experience participating in his alleged freak-offs, accused him of assault, and more.

Today, she even recalled going on a trip with another hip-hop "icon" and his wife or girlfriend, though she didn't name any names. According to her, she and Diddy were on a break at the time.

Diddy Trial Day 22

Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Allegedly, they all flew to Las Vegas together for a birthday party and met up with a male escort named Anton when they landed. They proceeded to go to dinner, and then later that night, they allegedly met up again in a hotel room. Allegedly, there were around 7 or 8 people there in total, and they all watched an unnamed woman have sex with Anton.

"The rapper you mentioned, he was close with Mr. Combs?" Diddy's lawyer Teny Geragos asked Jane, per XXL. "Yes," she responded. Geragos followed up, asking, "This rapper, they would record together, he's also an icon in the music industry?" Again, Jane said "Yes."