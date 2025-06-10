"Jane" Clashes With Diddy's Defense Lawyer Over Designer Bag Prices During Trial

Teny Geragos had a heated exchange with "Jane," the anonymous alleged sex trafficking victim testifying in Diddy's federal trial.

The Diddy trial is hard to keep up with thanks to its many witness testimonies, but none of them have resulted in much of a ruckus in the courtroom... For the most part. According to TMZ, the anonymous alleged victim referred to as "Jane" had a heated exchange with Sean Combs' defense attorney, Teny Geragos, in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday (June 10).

Geragos cross-examined Jane and asked her about the price of designer handbags. The witness had been recounting an alleged fight she had with Diddy over a Chanel bag he allegedly gave to another woman. When the lawyer asked her if she got a Chanel bag, Jane reportedly responded with the following: "I only got trauma."

"What is a Bottega bag?" Geragos reportedly asked. "I'm sure you have one," the witness reportedly clapped back. The attorney denied that possibility and allegedly asked Jane how much designer handbags typically cost. "How much does my body cost?" she allegedly replied.

Judge Arun Subramanian reportedly instructed the witness to only answer the questions, and Jane reportedly asked for a short break afterwards. This was her first day of cross-examination following multiple days of witness testimony on her behalf. Perhaps future cross-examination questionings will result in more tension, although we hope that's not the case.

Diddy Trial Day 20
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Jane's other allegations around Diddy concern their alleged relationship dynamics, her alleged discomfort with alleged sex parties with male sex workers, and instances of alleged abuse of different kinds. For example, she alleged that they had a particularly nasty physical fight soon after the video of the Bad Boy mogul physically assaulting Cassie Ventura in a hotel room in 2016 surfaced online.

Given upcoming cross-examination, Jane will likely face other key questions about her story, her allegations, and any alleged discrepancies. So keep your eyes peeled for any significant updates.

Elsewhere in the Diddy trial, the aforementioned Judge Arun Subramanian recently shut down his motion for a mistrial on its 20th day. This request emerged due to defense lawyers' allegations that the prosecution knowingly or unknowingly presented allegedly false witness testimony. It seems like despite that rift, the trial will carry on.

