Judge In Diddy Trial Rules On His Motion For A Mistrial

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 2.7K Views
May 2, 2015; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs aka P Diddy in attendance during the world welterweight championship bout between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy and his legal team accused the prosecution of presenting allegedly false testimony during his criminal federal trial.

The Diddy trial has heard from many witness testimonies up to this point, whether from former partners, assistants, or alleged sex trafficking victims. But his defense team accused the prosecution of presenting allegedly false testimony, which led to a motion for a mistrial.

According to TMZ, Judge Arun Subramanian ruled on this mistrial request on Tuesday (June 10). He denied the defense's request, meaning that trial will continue as planned and the judge allowed the prosecution's presented testimony to remain. Prosecutors reportedly haven't responded to the mistrial request at press time.

This issue came about due to witness testimony from Bryana Bongolan. She is Cassie Ventura's friend who alleged on the stand that Diddy dangled her over Cassie's balcony in Los Angeles in 2016.

Specifically, Bongolan alleged that the 17th floor incident happened around September 26 of that year. Ventura also made similar allegations about the same alleged situation during her time on the stand.

However, defense lawyers alleged a discrepancy in this story via text messages between Cassie and Sean Combs' former chief of staff Kristina Khorram. "I just found out some crazy s**t," Ventura allegedly wrote, supposedly suggesting that she didn't see the alleged balcony incident.

Attorneys also blasted how prosecutors showed pictures of the alleged injuries Bongolan sustained as a result of the alleged altercation. They pointed to metadata from the photos that shows they are from September 26, 2016.

The defense alleged that their client was on the East Coast at the time, not Los Angeles. Prosecutors reportedly clarified that Cassie's text seems to suggest the alleged balcony incident happened around September 29 or 30 in 2016.

Diddy Trial Day 20
NBA: All Star Game
February 15, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy (Sean Combs a.k.a. Diddy, P. Diddy) during halftime of the 2015 NBA All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden. The West defeated the East 163-158. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere in the Diddy trial, an anonymous alleged sex trafficking victim referred to as "Jane" took the stand last week. She alleged that Diddy threatened to leak her sex tape to her child's father during a heated argument via text messages. This joins other allegations against him, which he and his legal team deny.

