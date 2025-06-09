Judge Reveals When He'll Rule On Diddy's Latest Mistrial Request

Diddy's second request for a mistrial will finally get a ruling on Tuesday, according to a new report from TMZ. The outlet reports that Judge Arun Subramanian started the latest day of the trial by confirming that he wasn't ready to give a stance on the matter in court because the state was still submitting a response.

Diddy's team accused the prosecution of “prosecutorial misconduct” in a letter they filed to the judge on Saturday, June 7th. They were upset about Cassie's testimony, in which she claimed to have allegedly seen Diddy hold Bryana Bongolan from the balcony of her apartment in 2016. The defense used text messages Cassie sent to Kristina Khorram after the incident, in which she allegedly said: "I just found out some crazy sh**."

They argued that “the government has presented testimony that it knew or should have known was materially false related to its allegation that Mr. Combs dangled Bryana Bongolan from the balcony of Cassie Ventura’s apartment in September 2016. Accordingly, to avoid an unfair conviction in this case the Court should grant a mistrial," as caught by People.

They continued: “The incident, as alleged, is disturbing and powerful evidence, and the government has used it to depict Mr. Combs in an extremely negative light, as an angry and dangerous man who terrified Ms. Ventura and her friends."

Diddy Trial Day 19

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

It's not the first time Diddy's legal team has demanded a mistrial. They previously complained about arson investigator Lance Jimenez's testimony. He had discussed fingerprints connected to a trespassing incident at Kid Cudi's home from 2011, which an LAPD officer eventually allegedly destroyed.

Diddy's lawyers suggested that the prosecution's line of questioning in the testimony baselessly insinuated the Bad Boy mogul had a role in the move. The trial will continue on Tuesday.