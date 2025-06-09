Judge Reveals When He'll Rule On Diddy's Latest Mistrial Request

BY Cole Blake 420 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Diddy filed a second request for a mistrial, last week, after accusing the prosecution of "prosecutorial misconduct."

Diddy's second request for a mistrial will finally get a ruling on Tuesday, according to a new report from TMZ. The outlet reports that Judge Arun Subramanian started the latest day of the trial by confirming that he wasn't ready to give a stance on the matter in court because the state was still submitting a response.

Diddy's team accused the prosecution of “prosecutorial misconduct” in a letter they filed to the judge on Saturday, June 7th. They were upset about Cassie's testimony, in which she claimed to have allegedly seen Diddy hold Bryana Bongolan from the balcony of her apartment in 2016. The defense used text messages Cassie sent to Kristina Khorram after the incident, in which she allegedly said: "I just found out some crazy sh**."

They argued that “the government has presented testimony that it knew or should have known was materially false related to its allegation that Mr. Combs dangled Bryana Bongolan from the balcony of Cassie Ventura’s apartment in September 2016. Accordingly, to avoid an unfair conviction in this case the Court should grant a mistrial," as caught by People.

They continued: “The incident, as alleged, is disturbing and powerful evidence, and the government has used it to depict Mr. Combs in an extremely negative light, as an angry and dangerous man who terrified Ms. Ventura and her friends."

Read More: "Jane" Texted Diddy Her Problems Over Allegedly Sleeping With Strangers

Diddy Trial Day 19
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

It's not the first time Diddy's legal team has demanded a mistrial. They previously complained about arson investigator Lance Jimenez's testimony. He had discussed fingerprints connected to a trespassing incident at Kid Cudi's home from 2011, which an LAPD officer eventually allegedly destroyed.

Diddy's lawyers suggested that the prosecution's line of questioning in the testimony baselessly insinuated the Bad Boy mogul had a role in the move. The trial will continue on Tuesday.

Read More: Diddy Judge Demands Investigation Into His Prison Phone Access Amid Trial

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Diddy Judge Investigation Phone Hip Hop News Music Diddy Judge Demands Investigation Into His Prison Phone Access Amid Trial 2.6K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 62.4K
Judge Warns Diddy Jurors Trial Hip Hop News Music Judge Warns Diddy To Stop Nodding At Jurors During Federal Trial 3.6K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.3K