The Diddy trial has heard from various witness testimonies at this point, alleging sex trafficking, racketeering, and other alleged crimes. On Monday (June 9), per TMZ, "Jane" took the stand once more, an anonymous alleged sex trafficking victim and former partner of Sean Combs'.

Specifically, her testimony focused on text messages between the two at one point, and the exchange relates to alleged "freak-off" parties with alleged male sex workers. Prosecutors asked Jane about a series of alleged 2023 texts that were sent when the Bad Boy mogul was allegedly in New York City. Allegedly, she was complaining to him about a request to visit him, and alleged that he just wanted a "hotel binge" with her.

Jane also alleged that she had heard a podcast on which Combs bragged about an alleged 48-hour sex session on a yacht trip in Miami. Also, she alleged she had seen how Diddy was allegedly with another girlfriend and took her to an island near the city.

"I'm not a porn star. I'm not an animal," Jane allegedly told Diddy. She allegedly did not want to visit him in New York City because she alleged he would "treat [her] like a h*e." Combs allegedly responded and claimed his remarks were all "podcast talk," but she allegedly launched accusations of taking other women on trips instead of her. He had allegedly promised Jane he would take her next.

Read More: Diddy Judge Demands Investigation Into His Prison Phone Access Amid Trial

Diddy Trial Day 19

Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Elsewhere on the 19th day of trial, she alleged to the jury that Puff got "guilt-trippy" with her and made her feel "obligated" to participate in Diddy's alleged sex parties in exchange for rent. However, Jane alleged that he eventually made her feel better and calmed her down before she fulfilled his request for a visit.

On the way to the meet-up, though, she allegedly found out that Diddy surprised her with a male sex worker. They allegedly met in a Trump hotel in New York City. Jane alleges she had sex with a man named "Sly" while Combs watched. After another session in Miami, she allegedly returned to Los Angeles.

While in L.A., Jane and Diddy allegedly had an argument after he allegedly spent time with an ex girlfriend. She alleged that she asked him to "introduce her to P," another alleged male sex worker. Jane alleged to the jury that she felt frustrated with how Combs showed love to others. "It's been three years of me having to f**k strangers," she allegedly texted him.