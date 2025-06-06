The Diddy trial continues to hear from various witnesses, many of which have been former assistants of the Bad Boy mogul. On Friday (June 6), the jury heard some more from "Jane," the anonymous alleged sex trafficking victim who took the stand.

Many of her allegations against Sean Combs relate to her alleged participation in "freak-off" sex parties with male sex workers. Specifically, Jane alleged that she arranged these sessions and Diddy paid for them. She also alleged that he threatened to cut her off if she refused them and gave her drugs to continue when she was tired or unenthusiastic.

One point of the Diddy trial today was particularly interesting, as reported by Matthew Russell Lee of the Inner City Press. Jane alleged that she promised the Bad Boy mogul with an "All Star party" with their top three male escorts in the same night. "I was with my lover and he liked that," she alleged. Jane also alleged that she told him she would have to be up by 8AM on Sunday, as she got sick the last time.

Combs allegedly questioned Jane's offer for the party, allegedly asking her if her genitalia hurt and accusing her of not being direct with him.

Diddy Trial Day 18

Jane's other allegations against Diddy include claims of him paying for a male sex worker to travel across state lines for his parties. Also, she alleged that she bought and transported drugs for Combs, whereas prosecutors alleged that she also suffered physical abuse at his hands.

Other allegations concern Diddy's alleged sexual preferences, one of his last alleged parties before his September arrest last year, and the ways in which he'd allegedly pressure her to comply. One of these alleged strategies is through financial ties. Allegedly, Jane felt that Diddy was paying her rent only so she could continue to participate in alleged freak-offs.