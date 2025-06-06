"Jane" Alleges She Traded Diddy "Freak-Offs" For Rent Money

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 191 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jane Traded Diddy Freak Offs Rent Money Hip Hop News
February 18, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Recording artist Puff Daddy speaks with actor Chris Rock during the second half of the 2018 NBA All Star Game at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
An anonymous alleged former partner of Diddy's and alleged sex trafficking victim took the stand in his trial this week.

The Diddy trial revolves around allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering, which the latest witness testimony on the stand is speaking to. On Thursday, (June 5), "Victim-2" in the federal indictment – anonymously referred to as "Jane" – began her allegations, which continued the following day.

Per TMZ, on Friday (June 6), the 18th day of Sean Combs' trial heard allegations from Jane about the Bad Boy mogul's alleged "freak-off" parties. Specifically, she alleged they referred to alleged male prostitutes as "entertainers" and alleged they called the parties "hotel nights." These gatherings, per Jane's accusations, were allegedly long, drug-fueled, multi-person sex events.

In addition, she alleged that Combs did not want the male escorts to wear a condom when having intercourse with her, despite her wanting otherwise. Jane alleged that she didn't push him on it because she didn't want to make him "unhappy."

Also, she alleged that Diddy's alleged "freak-off" parties saw him "play around" with a male prostitute's semen after finishing on Jane. This was allegedly when he chose to have sex with her afterwards. Not only that, but Jane alleged that sessions with the "entertainers" would sometimes last three "rounds."

Read More: Prosecutors Blast Diddy’s Lawyers' Questioning Of "Mia" And Demand Dr. Dawn Hughes' Return To The Stand

Who Is Jane In The Diddy Trial?
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whenever she would allegedly give Combs signals that she was tired, Diddy allegedly gave her drugs to keep going. Jane alleges she cried after two "hotel nights." On one of them, she allegedly thought she and the executive would have a solo date night, but a male prostitute-accompanied 18-hour sex session allegedly followed instead.

This was allegedly at the Waldorf Hotel in Beverly Hills early in Puff and Jane's alleged relationship. She anonymously alleges that they dated from 2021 until his September arrest last year, and also alleges she's a victim of sex trafficking and other alleged crimes.

"It was work from start to finish," Jane alleged concerning the "hotel nights" during the Diddy trial. She alleged that the only part she enjoyed about these alleged encounters was spending time with Puff.

"I'm so much more that being left in the dark of a hotel room," Jane allegedly texted him once. "My heart is breaking. I don't want to play this role in your life anymore. I feel it's the only reason you pay for the house. We need to talk like adults." At that point, Combs had allegedly paid for five months of her rent.

Read More: Diddy Accused Of Allegedly Sexually Assaulting & Drugging Teen Journalist During European Tour

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Diddy Second Alleged Sex Trafficking Victim Testifies Trial Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Second Alleged Sex Trafficking Victim Testifies During Trial 610
Diddy Sexual Assault Lawsuit Penis Size Hip Hop News Music Diddy Faces Yet Another Sexual Assault Lawsuit From Woman Who Mocked His Penis Size 3.0K
50 Cent Trolls Diddy Alleged Sex Trafficking Victim Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Trolls Diddy And His Alleged Sex Trafficking Victim Amid New Trial Testimony 749
Giggs And Diddy Perform At O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire In A Special One Night Only Event Music Diddy Hit With Nightmarish Sexual Assault Allegation Stemming From Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 3.9K