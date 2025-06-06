"Jane" Alleges She Traded Diddy "Freak-Offs" For Rent Money

The Diddy trial revolves around allegations of sex trafficking and racketeering, which the latest witness testimony on the stand is speaking to. On Thursday, (June 5), "Victim-2" in the federal indictment – anonymously referred to as "Jane" – began her allegations, which continued the following day.

Per TMZ, on Friday (June 6), the 18th day of Sean Combs' trial heard allegations from Jane about the Bad Boy mogul's alleged "freak-off" parties. Specifically, she alleged they referred to alleged male prostitutes as "entertainers" and alleged they called the parties "hotel nights." These gatherings, per Jane's accusations, were allegedly long, drug-fueled, multi-person sex events.

In addition, she alleged that Combs did not want the male escorts to wear a condom when having intercourse with her, despite her wanting otherwise. Jane alleged that she didn't push him on it because she didn't want to make him "unhappy."

Also, she alleged that Diddy's alleged "freak-off" parties saw him "play around" with a male prostitute's semen after finishing on Jane. This was allegedly when he chose to have sex with her afterwards. Not only that, but Jane alleged that sessions with the "entertainers" would sometimes last three "rounds."

Who Is Jane In The Diddy Trial?

Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Whenever she would allegedly give Combs signals that she was tired, Diddy allegedly gave her drugs to keep going. Jane alleges she cried after two "hotel nights." On one of them, she allegedly thought she and the executive would have a solo date night, but a male prostitute-accompanied 18-hour sex session allegedly followed instead.

This was allegedly at the Waldorf Hotel in Beverly Hills early in Puff and Jane's alleged relationship. She anonymously alleges that they dated from 2021 until his September arrest last year, and also alleges she's a victim of sex trafficking and other alleged crimes.

"It was work from start to finish," Jane alleged concerning the "hotel nights" during the Diddy trial. She alleged that the only part she enjoyed about these alleged encounters was spending time with Puff.