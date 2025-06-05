Diddy Accused Of Allegedly Sexually Assaulting & Drugging Teen Journalist During European Tour

Kathi Steininger reportedly attempted to join a class-action lawsuit against Diddy in the United States, but was unsuccessful.

As Diddy continues to face his federal trial for alleged sex trafficking and more, other accusations against him keep popping up. Per AllHipHop and Austrian publication PULS 24, an Austrian journalist is accusing him of alleged sexual assault.

According to Kathi Steininger's accusations, the Bad Boy mogul allegedly drugged her and sexually assaulted her on his tour bus in Vienna during his European tour in March of 2000. She was allegedly 19 years old at the time of the alleged incident.

The former TV presenter told PULS 24 that she allegedly accepted a drink from Sean Combs that she quickly realized was allegedly spiked. "There was 100 percent something in it. I would never have gone to bed with that man," she alleged. Steininger alleges the attack occurred in the bedroom towards the rear end of the tour bus. She claims she stayed silent about this alleged assault for years because she felt "deeply ashamed of what happened."

Furthermore, she decided to speak out once she saw how many women in the United States came forward with allegations against Diddy in recent years. The journalist alleges suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of this alleged assault, which supposedly rendered her unable to work.

Mia Diddy Trial Real Name
NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Not only that, but Steininger allegedly tried to join a class-action lawsuit against Combs in the United States. She was unsuccessful due to her alleged assault occurring outside of the country. The journalist also filed a criminal complaint in Vienna, but the case closed in June of this year due to the statute of limitations. Austrian officials said they would only revisit her allegations if Diddy is convicted in the United States.

"Of course you want some kind of punishment," Steininger reportedly alleged. "Some kind of punishment for what he did to me." This joins many other civil cases against Combs accusing him of alleged sexual misconduct.

Elsewhere, some witnesses in the federal Diddy trial continue to fuel speculation and interest in their stories. The anonymous alleged victim referred to as "Mia," for example, caused a stir with her allegations. As his alleged former assistant, she made very serious claims. We will see if anything in court changes public perception of these testimonies, as fans are no closer to discovering hidden trial details.

