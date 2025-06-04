Diddy Accuser Alleges She Bought Drugs For Him And Cassie

Fashion designer Bryana Bongolan took the stand in Diddy's federal trial today, recalling her friendship with Cassie.

Today, fashion designer Bryana Bongolan began her testimony in Diddy's federal trial, per TMZ. Bongolan, who also goes by "Bana," is currently suing the Bad Boy founder for $10 million. She alleges that he once dangled her from a balcony, threw a knife at Cassie, and more.

On the stand, Bongolan was asked about her friendship with Cassie, prompting her to reveal that they would allegedly take drugs together and go shopping. She alleged that Diddy gave the two of them various drugs in the past including ketamine, cocaine, a drug she referred to as "G," and marijuana.

Bangolan also alleged that she consistently bought OxyContin for Cassie, which she was always paid back for. She added that she allegedly purchased cocaine for Diddy on one occasion.

This wasn't all she discussed on the stand, however. She also recalled one frightening experience she had with Diddy during a shopping with Cassie in April of 2016. Allegedly, he'd texted the songstress asking where the two of them were, then proceeded to send a list of everywhere they'd been that day.

Diddy Trial Day 16
Boys &amp; Girls Harbor Salute To Achievement
Cassie Ventura (L) and Sean 'Diddy' Combs attend the Boys & Girls Harbor Salute To Achievement at David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center on September 26, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images)

This is far from the only interesting testimony the court has heard so far, however. Yesterday (June 3), former InterContinental Hotel security officer Eddy Garcia took the stand. He alleged that he was offered money in exchange for the footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie at the hotel in 2016. Allegedly, he was given $100,000 to split with two other hotel employees.

Diddy's ex-assistant also testified anonymously under the pseudonym Mia. She recalled witnessing him allegedly abuse Cassie, accused him of sexual assault, and more. She even alleges that she once saw Diddy split Cassie's head open after storming in on them while they were hanging out at her apartment.

