Cassie Ventura testified to drug use, sexual assault, and freak offs with Diddy in week one of Combs' trial.

Week one of the Diddy sex trafficking trial began with an explosive testimony by the mogul's ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. During her cross-examination, Cassie testified that Sean “Diddy” Combs tried to cut off her access to drugs by telling Los Angeles dealers not to sell to her. “It didn’t really work,” she said under oath.

Great trial coverage by twitter account Inner City Press and Complex's Shawn Setaro has kept social media with up-to-the-minute information inside the courtroom. While questioned by Diddy’s attorney, Anna Estevao. Cassie confirmed Diddy ordered others not to provide her with drugs because she was using without him present.

Ventura described their dynamic as deeply codependent. They called themselves the “Get High Partners” and often used drugs together, especially during Diddy’s so-called “freak-offs”—sex-fueled events he arranged. She said Diddy would become “explosive” if she used drugs on her own.

Diddy Trial Transcript 2025

Asked whether either of them sought treatment, Ventura replied, “Rehab wasn’t really a thing during our relationship.” But she did describe one incident that pushed her to seek help. She recalled waking up in a hospital with no memory, unable to taste or smell, and hooked up to an IV.

She also told the court about Diddy’s alleged overdose in 2012. According to her, he took a powerful opioid after they visited a San Bernardino sex club and attended a party at the Playboy Mansion. They took him to the hospital but never confirmed what he had consumed.

To address their escalating addiction, they traveled separately to Mexico to buy Ibogaine, a drug banned in the U.S. but often used to reduce opioid cravings. Ventura said they kept their trips secret.

When asked directly, Ventura admitted both she and Diddy were dependent on painkillers for most of their relationship.

Combs is facing federal charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transporting individuals for prostitution. He was arrested in New York in 2023 and has denied all allegations. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

