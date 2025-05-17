Boosie Badazz Reacts To Cassie Alleging Her Husband FaceTimed Her During Sex With Diddy

BY Caroline Fisher 719 Views
Boosie Badazz Cassie Husband FaceTime Diddy Hip Hop News
Nov 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper Boosie during a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cassie took the stand for the last time yesterday amid her ex-boyfriend Diddy's long-awaited sex trafficking trial.

Diddy's long-awaited sex trafficking trial got started last week, and his ex-girlfriend Cassie took the stand. She detailed years of abuse she allegedly experienced at the hands of the Bad Boy founder, accusing him of assault, coercion, and more.

During her testimony, she reportedly recalled her current husband Alex Fine FaceTiming her while she was having consensual intercourse with Diddy. Presumably, they were not yet in a relationship, and she didn't answer the call.

One person who's been a vocal supporter of Diddy throughout his legal saga is Boosie Badazz. The Louisiana-born performer rushed to the mogul's defense amid Cassie's explosive testimony, insisting he hadn't done anything that other famous entertainers haven't.

He had a lot to say about Fine's FaceTime call too, hopping on X last night to share his thoughts. "THE HUSBAND WATCHED CASSIE N DIDDY HAVE CONSENSUAL SEX !! HE LIKE TO WATCH TOO !! WTF HE A FREAK TOO THIS SH*T CRAZY !! IF YALL THINK THESE FREAK OFFS AINT STILL GOING ON YALL CRAZY," he wrote, as seen in a screenshot shared by My Mixtapez on X.

Read More: Cassie Issues Powerful Statement After Emotional Testimony In Diddy Trial

Diddy Trial Day 5

Clearly, Boosie isn't holding back when it comes to airing his unfiltered opinions about the case. His tweet arrived shortly after he expressed feeling like the only crime Diddy is guilty of is domestic violence, referencing the surveillance footage of him assaulting Cassie in a hotel hallway back in 2016.

As for Cassie, she's managed to hold her head up high despite relentless scrutiny, releasing a powerful statement via her lawyer after completing her testimony yesterday (May 16).

“This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me," she said in part. "I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from the abuse and fear."

Fine also shared a statement following Cassie's emotional testimony, describing the "tremendous pride and overwhelming love" he has for his wife for telling her story.

Read More: Diddy's Close Associates Are Reportedly Trying To Get A Pardon From Donald Trump

