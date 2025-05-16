The Diddy trial just ended its fifth day following jury selection, and it's far too early to make heads or tails of it so far. However, it seems like Sean Combs' team is considering any and every possibility to get him out of prison, regardless of his federal and criminal legal process' outcome.

Per a Rolling Stone report, the Bad Boy mogul's close associates are trying to secure a presidential pardon from Donald Trump. This alleged move was revealed by three alleged sources supposedly close to the situation that spoke to the outlet.

During the presidential transition and the convicted United States president's first few months of his second term, Combs' team allegedly started to attempt contact. This allegedly included longtime friends and partners of Puff's who reached out to various Trump transition and administration officials, as well as other close individuals.

"He’s willing to do anything to get out of jail," one source alleged. They have allegedly known Combs for over a decade, and this group of associates also reportedly have years-long bonds with him. "He’s always been this way. He’s always going to do what he has to do to get out of a situation. [...] He doesn’t even like Donald Trump."

Elsewhere, these alleged sources claimed this is an ongoing and preliminary process. Allegedly, some Trump officials who know of this alleged attempt are hesitant to commute Diddy's serious charges if convicted.

Diddy Trial Day 5

Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001.

But there is no solid indication that the chief White House executive himself knows about any of this. He hasn't publicly commented on the Diddy trial or its scandal at press time.

Nevertheless, this alleged effort supposedly paints the two powerful men as unfairly targeted celebrities whom people want to see fall from grace. "The words ‘deep state’ came up once or twice," a supposed source alleged. After all, the two have linked up in the past on multiple occasions, sharing praise for one another.

It seems like Donald Trump's circle aware of this alleged outreach is skeptical. But then again, he gains a lot of power and strategy through his celebrity associations.