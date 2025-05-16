Diddy Attorney Mentions His Possible Bipolar Disorder Amid Sex Trafficking Trial

BY Caroline Fisher 601 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Attorney Mentions Bipolar Disorder Hip Hop News
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cassie took the stand again today amid her ex Diddy's long-awaited trial for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy's long-awaited sex trafficking trial continues, and today, Cassie took the stand yet again. The songstress was cross-examined by the mogul's legal team. His defense attorney Anna Estevao appeared to insinuate that Cassie believes his 2018 alleged rape could have been related to bipolar disorder.

Cassie accuses Diddy of raping her in 2018 after they had a conversation at dinner about breaking up. She said he was acting "nice but strangely" at dinner, per TMZ. She said he "wasn't in his right mind," however, because of the alleged assault. Estevao asked Cassie if she thought this "could be attributed to his bipolar disorder."

"I guess so," Cassie responded. This is the first time Diddy's defense has brought up the idea that he could have bipolar disorder.

Read More: Cassie Alleges Her Husband Alex Fine FaceTimed Her While She Was Having Sex With Diddy

Diddy Trial Day 5
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During a past interview with Playboy, however, the mogul shared that he's been called that in the past when revealing he went to therapy following his split from Jennifer Lopez. "I've been called bipolar -- I'm not; I just have very drastic mood swings," he said at the time.

This isn't all that happened in court today amid Diddy's trial, however. Cassie was also questioned about a man named Jonathan Oddi. During an interview with police in 2018, Oddi alleged that he was Diddy's "sex slave," and that he'd slept with Cassie over a dozen times.

An audio recording of Cassie was played aloud in court. In it, she threatened a DJ who she believed could have had footage of an alleged freak off filmed by Oddi. She confirmed it was her voice in the recording, telling the court she "didn't trust" Oddi. He's currently behind bars for his alleged role in a shootout with police at the Trump hotel in Miami.

Read More: Cassie Alleges She Had An Affair With An NFL Football Player During Diddy Relationship

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Cassie Doesn't Hate Diddy Hip Hop News Music Cassie Claims She Doesn’t Hate Diddy Despite Years Of Alleged Abuse 1008
Cassie Questioned Diddy Alleged Sex Slave Hip Hop News Music Cassie Questioned About Diddy’s Alleged “Sex Slave” During Testimony 885
Diddy Lawyers Audio Cassie Threat Man Sex Video Hip Hop News Music Diddy's Lawyers Play Audio Of Cassie Threatening Man For Allegedly Seeing Her Sex Video 1219
Cassie Diddy Overdose Playboy Mansion Hip Hop News Music Cassie Recalls Diddy’s 2012 Overdose At The Playboy Mansion 1201