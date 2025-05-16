Diddy's long-awaited sex trafficking trial continues, and today, Cassie took the stand yet again. The songstress was cross-examined by the mogul's legal team. His defense attorney Anna Estevao appeared to insinuate that Cassie believes his 2018 alleged rape could have been related to bipolar disorder.

Cassie accuses Diddy of raping her in 2018 after they had a conversation at dinner about breaking up. She said he was acting "nice but strangely" at dinner, per TMZ. She said he "wasn't in his right mind," however, because of the alleged assault. Estevao asked Cassie if she thought this "could be attributed to his bipolar disorder."

"I guess so," Cassie responded. This is the first time Diddy's defense has brought up the idea that he could have bipolar disorder.

Read More: Cassie Alleges Her Husband Alex Fine FaceTimed Her While She Was Having Sex With Diddy

Diddy Trial Day 5

Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

During a past interview with Playboy, however, the mogul shared that he's been called that in the past when revealing he went to therapy following his split from Jennifer Lopez. "I've been called bipolar -- I'm not; I just have very drastic mood swings," he said at the time.

This isn't all that happened in court today amid Diddy's trial, however. Cassie was also questioned about a man named Jonathan Oddi. During an interview with police in 2018, Oddi alleged that he was Diddy's "sex slave," and that he'd slept with Cassie over a dozen times.

An audio recording of Cassie was played aloud in court. In it, she threatened a DJ who she believed could have had footage of an alleged freak off filmed by Oddi. She confirmed it was her voice in the recording, telling the court she "didn't trust" Oddi. He's currently behind bars for his alleged role in a shootout with police at the Trump hotel in Miami.