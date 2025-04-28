Diddy Argues He Had "Mental Condition" That Caused Him To Commit Alleged Crimes

With time running out for Diddy before his trial, he's trying to put forth what prosecutors feel is an insignificant argument.

The Metropolitan Detention Center resident is going on trial for his alleged trafficking and racketeering on May 5. That day will involve jury selection. After that is settled --which will likely take a few days-- opening statement will begin. Diddy and his new lawyer, Brian Steel, were pushing for an extra two months to prepare. However, Judge Subramanian is quoted saying he didn't want to grant them a "fishing expedition" to find any more information.

Overall, he and this doctor are trying to frame it as a "mental condition" and that it's "bearing on the issue of guilt." When the outlet was looking through the documents, the alleged issue is redacted. However, they were able to find some things that relate to this.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.