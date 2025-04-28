Diddy Argues He Had "Mental Condition" That Caused Him To Commit Alleged Crimes

Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 21: Sean "Diddy" Combs speaks during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Annual Legislative Conference National Town Hall on September 21, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation)
With time running out for Diddy before his trial, he's trying to put forth what prosecutors feel is an insignificant argument.

Diddy is trying to recruit a doctor from Columbia University to testify on his behalf, but his prosecutors don't really want to hear it. What's the argument? Per legal documents viewed by TMZ, it's essentially that the music mogul was inebriated while committing his alleged sexual assault crimes.

Overall, he and this doctor are trying to frame it as a "mental condition" and that it's "bearing on the issue of guilt." When the outlet was looking through the documents, the alleged issue is redacted. However, they were able to find some things that relate to this.

For example, prosecutors state that legal precedent commands the defense to give substantial notice prior to offering "evidence of the effects of drugs and alcohol on a defendant's memory or cognitive function." Moreover, there's also statements in the papers that refer to the Columbia doctor's possible testimony as proof that Diddy did have the "inability to control [his] behavior."

But as we stated earlier, those arguing against the Bad Boy Records founder find this useless. One major reason is because this medical professional has no past appointments with Diddy. Overall, he would be trying to use other patients as evidence.

When Does Diddy Go On Trial?
Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest
WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)

Obviously, everyone has different reactions to alcohol/drugs. So, applying other people's experiences to Diddy's situation don't make much sense. At the time of writing, Judge Subramanian has yet to make a decision on this. However, time is of the essence.

The Metropolitan Detention Center resident is going on trial for his alleged trafficking and racketeering on May 5. That day will involve jury selection. After that is settled --which will likely take a few days-- opening statement will begin. Diddy and his new lawyer, Brian Steel, were pushing for an extra two months to prepare. However, Judge Subramanian is quoted saying he didn't want to grant them a "fishing expedition" to find any more information.

