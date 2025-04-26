Diddy Turned Down Plea Deal Ahead Of Sex Trafficking Trial

BY Caroline Fisher 1018 Views
Diddy Turned Down Plea Deal Hip Hop News
Sean ‚ÄúDiddy‚Äù Combs introduces a tribute to ‚ÄúThe Godfather‚Äù during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy's team also argues that he lived a swinger lifestyle, but that this doesn't mean he did anything illegal.

Rumors that Diddy was offered plea deal have been floating around for a while. Now, it's been confirmed that the rumors are true.

According to TMZ, the Bad Boy founder appeared in court for a hearing yesterday (April 25). At one point in the hearing, prosecutors revealed that he was offered a plea deal, and that he turned it down. For now, further details of the deal are unknown.

Diddy's team also argued that the mogul lived a swinger lifestyle, but that he didn't do anything illegal. Prosecutors made it clear they don't want the defense to use examples of other high-profile people hiring prostitutes during trial. Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo said he wouldn't. He pointed out, however, that he's within his rights to establish that some alleged behavior was "part of the lifestyle."

NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This latest update in Diddy's case comes shortly after his team requested that the footage of him assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie at a hotel in 2016 be excluded from the trial. Prosecutors were quick to push back against the request, arguing that he wanted to hide the footage because it's "some of the most damning evidence of his sex trafficking."

"The defendant has been overwhelmingly concerned with the existence of the video surveillance since the assault occurred and has taken great measures to ensure it was not released," prosecutors said in a filing, per Billboard. "Now facing trial, the defendant attempts to keep this devastating proof from the jury. His grasping arguments to preclude this crushing evidence should be quickly dismissed."

Diddy's trial is currently scheduled to begin next month. He's facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering, and if convicted, could be handed a hefty prison sentence. He maintains his innocence.

