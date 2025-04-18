Diddy's Lawyers Reportedly Motion To Exclude Cassie Footage From Federal Trial

Judge Arun Subramanian recently made some key rulings in Diddy's federal criminal trial for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

Ever since the video footage of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie Ventura released online, there have been many questions, conflicts, and speculative theories about its application to the Bad Boy mogul's upcoming federal criminal trial for alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

According to Variety, his lawyers took this doubt one step further. They reportedly filed a motion on Thursday (April 17) to exclude the 2016 hotel security clip from possible use as evidence. Alternatively, if this fails, the defense asked the court "to permit [Sean] Combs to present evidence at a pre-trial hearing regarding the unreliability of the existing and available video evidence."

Per the motion, the court should exclude this Cassie video because the state did not sufficiently prove the footage's veracity and because of its "dramatic impact" on potential jurors. In addition, Diddy's legal team accused the government of not working hard enough to find the original clip, which should lead to all other versions' exclusions from the trial under the principle of "best evidence."

Diddy Apology
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean Combs, photographed in his NYC studio in 2001. © ROBERT DEUTSCH / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The video in question appeared online in May of last year, and defense lawyers alleged CNN destroyed the original and edited the publicly widespread version. Thus, they believe it has no place in this criminal trial. Afterwards, the news outlet denied any and all of these accusations of manipulating or destroying footage, alleging their source retained the video's original copy.

"I was f***ed up," Diddy remarked in an apology after the video's explosive publication. "I mean, I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in this video. They’re disgusting. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now. I went and I sought professional help. I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I am truly sorry."

We will see how Judge Arun Subramanian will respond to this motion. In other news, he reportedly denied a requested trial delay, allowed for three alleged victims to testify anonymously, and ordered Cassie to hand over her memoir drafts to Diddy's legal team.

