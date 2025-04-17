Forensic Video Technician Alleges Diddy & Cassie Assault Footage Shows “Significant Distortion”

BY Caroline Fisher 825 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Diddy Cassie Footage Distortion Hip Hop News
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs intoduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy is currently behind bars at the MDC in Brooklyn awaiting his trial, which is scheduled to begin next month.

In May of last year, disturbing surveillance footage of Diddy and Cassie from 2016 was released by CNN. In it, the songstress can be seen walking down a hotel hallway when the Bad Boy founder runs up behind her, pulls her to the ground, kicks her, and tries to drag her back to his room.

The footage is likely to play a big role in Diddy's trial, which is expected to begin next month. A forensic video technician on his team, Conor McCourt, said in a sworn deposition that he has an issue with two versions of the footage he's seen. He alleges that both show "significant distortion," per TMZ.

One version of the footage is the one released by CNN. McCourt claims that it appears to be sped up due to "transcoding." This is the process of one type of file being converted to another. He says this adds, subtracts, and duplicates frames.

The other version McCourt saw was surveillance footage filmed on an iPhone 6. He says this footage makes Diddy look bigger than he actually is. As a result, he thinks the mogul could be perceived as more intimidating.

Read More: Diddy Requests Two-Month Delay To His Criminal Trial Following New Charges

Diddy's Legal Battle
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On top of these issues, McCourt claims that at least three timestamps portray different times for the same moment. He also claims the same timecode in the two different videos appears to show different moments. He says the timecode issues mean "a viewer does not know what happened during those numerous breaks in video."

McCourt came to the conclusion that allegedly, "none of the available video files are accurate and reliable copies of the original." His comments come just a few weeks after Diddy's defense accused CNN of destroying the original footage after purchasing and altering it. CNN vehemently denies these allegations.

"CNN never altered the video and did not destroy the original copy of the footage, which was retained by the source," a spokesperson for the company told TMZ, "CNN aired the story about the video several months before Combs was arrested."

Read More: Diddy Recruits Young Thug’s Lawyer Brian Steel As Sex Trafficking Trial Looms

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 52.2K
Syndication: Tallahassee Music Diddy Prosecutors Vehemently Deny Leaking Cassie Footage As Mogul’s Legal Team Explores Every Option 2.1K
Diddy New Trial Date Prosecutors Original Cassie Footage Hip Hop News Music Diddy Receives New Trial Date As Prosecutors Claim To Have Original Cassie Assault Footage 467
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show Music Diddy Compared To Harvey Weinstein Amid New Sexual Assault Allegations  824