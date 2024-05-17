Diddy Appears To Assault Cassie In 2016 Footage: What We Know

In a startling revelation, CNN has obtained a 2016 surveillance video showing Sean “Diddy” Combs engaging in a violent altercation with his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. The footage, which aligns with allegations Ventura made in a federal lawsuit that was settled last November, reveals a series of abusive actions by Combs at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles. This article delves into the details of the incident, the lawsuit, and the broader context of the allegations against Combs.

Disturbing Video Surfaces

Sean Diddy Combs and Cassie during 2006 MTV European Music Awards Copenhagen - Show at Bella Centre in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The video, dated March 5, 2016, and verified by CNN, shows Ventura leaving a hotel room and walking toward the elevators. Combs, dressed in a towel, is seen running after her down the hallway. He grabs her by the back of the neck and throws her to the floor. Despite holding his towel with one hand, he kicks Ventura as she lies on the ground. Combs then picks up a purse and suitcase from the floor near the elevators, turns around, and kicks Ventura again.

After this, he briefly drags her by her sweatshirt before walking away. Ventura is seen slowly getting up, gathering her belongings, and picking up a phone on the hallway wall. Combs returns, appears to shove her, and then sits down, forcefully throwing an object at her. He walks away again but turns back as an elevator door opens and someone steps out. The video can be seen here.

Legal Battle & Allegations

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Musicians Sean "Diddy" Combs and Cassie Ventura attend the GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Getty Images For GQ)

Ventura, who reached an undisclosed settlement with Combs, has declined to comment on the newly released footage. Her attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, stated that the video further confirms the disturbing and predatory behavior of Combs and praised Ventura for her courage in bringing these actions to light. Combs and Ventura, a model and singer known for her hit song "Me & U," had an on-and-off relationship from 2007 to 2018. They were photographed together at the Los Angeles premiere of A Perfect Match on March 7, 2016. Ventura’s complaint alleges that the altercation captured in the footage took place around March 2016. The complaint detailed that Combs became "extremely intoxicated" and punched her, giving her a black eye.

After Combs fell asleep, Ventura tried to leave the hotel room but was followed by Combs into the hallway. He continued his assault by grabbing her and throwing glass vases, causing them to shatter around her as she ran to the elevator. Ventura then took a cab to her apartment but returned to the hotel, fearing Combs’ reaction. Hotel security, reportedly having seen footage of Combs’ violent behavior, advised her to leave.

The complaint further alleges Combs paid the InterContinental Century City $50,000 for the hallway security footage. This incident was part of a series of allegations Ventura made in her lawsuit, including claims of rape in 2018 and years of repeated abuse. Ventura, who was signed to Combs’ label, stated that he exerted significant control over her both professionally and personally.

Ongoing Legal Issues

Since the lawsuit's settlement, Combs has faced additional civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct and other illegal activities. Despite his denials, these cases remain active. In April, federal authorities searched Combs' homes in California and Florida as part of an investigation by the Department of Homeland Security into human trafficking, stemming from the same sexual assault allegations.

Combs' attorney, Aaron Dyer, criticized the searches, describing them as an overreach and part of a media-driven rush to judgment. Dyer reiterated that there has been no finding of liability against Combs, who continues to deny all allegations and is determined to clear his name.