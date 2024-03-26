Cassie's Lawyer Labels Diddy "Depraved" After House Raid

Cassie’s lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, who represented the singer in her case against Diddy has spoken out on the police raiding the Bad Boy mogul's homes on Monday. In a statement provided to The Daily Mail, he applauded law enforcement for holding Diddy accountable for his "depraved" actions.

“We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law. Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct,” Wigdor declared to The Daily Mail. The raids were carried out by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York, HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and local law enforcement. They are related to an investigation into sex trafficking in the Southern District of New York.

Read More: Diddy's Latest Sexual Assault Accuser Hires Cassie's Lawyers

Police Raid Diddy's Home In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 25: In an aerial view, the home of Sean. "Diddy" Combs is seen during a raid by federal law enforcement agents on March 25, 2024, in Los. Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

In a statement provided to TMZ, a Homeland Security Investigations representative explained: "Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available." While Diddy hasn't addressed the raids, he's denied the allegations against him on several occasions in recent months. Check out footage from the police raid in Los Angeles below.

The Feds just raided Diddy's home in LA, good lord. pic.twitter.com/qEFrO6jENP — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) March 25, 2024

Diddy was not on either of the properties and instead, his private plane reportedly traveled from California to Antigua during the incident. He left behind his sons, Justin Combs and Christian "King" Combs, who were seen in handcuffs. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy and Cassie on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Diddy Allegedly Harassed Lil Rod's Daughter & Partners Over SA Lawsuit, Rod Claims

[Via]