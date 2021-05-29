sexual misconduct
- MusicDiddy Fires Back At Gang Rape Claims, Says Acuser Is Violating His Constitutional RightsDiddy wants the gang rape lawsuit against him dismissed.By Cole Blake
- MusicTrey Songz Faces Kidnapping Accusation From Celina PowellCelina Powell recently recalled a "dark" run-in with Trey Songz.By Cole Blake
- LifeTim Westwood's Alleged Sexual Misconduct Leads To Victim's HotlineThe Tim Westwood saga continues.By James Jones
- Pop CultureParis Hilton Claims Harvey Weinstein Pursued Her At Cannes When She Was 19The socialite recounted how the disgraced film executive approached her in the bathroom at Cannes Film Festival with ambitions of making her a star.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicShy Glizzy Affiliate Ant Glizzy Claims They Spiked Women's Drinks For 15 YearsAnt Glizzy responds after OnlyFans creator Sky Bri accuses Shy Glizzy of sexual misconduct. By Aron A.
- SportsSpurs Release Josh Primo Following Allegations That He Exposed Himself To WomenThe 19-year-old baller issued a statement saying he take some time to focus on his mental health. He fumbled a multi-million bag.By Erika Marie
- CrimeTim Westwood Officially Under Police Investigation For Sexual MisconductPolice are now investigating allegations against Tim Westwood, including one claim of misconduct going back 40 years.
By Aron A.
- WrestlingVince McMahon Reportedly Paid 4 Women $12 Million To Stay Silent About MisconductVince McMahon recently stepped down from the WWE.By Alexander Cole
- Gram50 Cent Labels Randall Emmett "Little Harvey" Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations50 Cent says more women will be coming forward to say Randall Emmett treated them inappropriately.By Cole Blake
- CrimeYella Beezy's Sexual Assault Charges Dismissed: ReportYella Beezy is cleared of charges after he was accused of sexual misconduct and child endangerment.
By Aron A.
- SportsDeshaun Watson Reportedly Saw 66 Massage Therapists In 17 MonthsFollowing the report, Watson went private on Twitter.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeshaun Watson's Lawyer Clarifies “Happy Ending” RemarksDeshaun Watson's lawyer says that he was speaking “hypothetically” when he was recently discussing "happy endings."By Cole Blake
- SportsDeshaun Watson Allegedly Offered $100K To His AccusersThe allegation was made by Watson's latest accuser.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDeshaun Watson Hit With 23rd Sexual Assault LawsuitDeshaun Watson's latest accuser wants him to be held accountable.By Alexander Cole
- MusicTim Westwood Steps Down From Capital Xtra Show After Misconduct AllegationsTwo of Tim Westwood's upcoming DJ sets were also canceled after the sexual misconduct allegations emerged. By Aron A.
- MusicDJ Tim Westwood Faces Sexual Misconduct Accusations From 7 WomenTim Westwood denied all allegations made against him. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureKota The Friend Addresses Sexual Misconduct AllegationsKota The Friend says that the sexual misconduct allegations against him are the result of a "toxic culture."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsAndrew Cuomo Slams "Cancel Culture" In 1st Public Appearance Since ResignationAndrew Cuomo blamed "cancel culture" for his political demise.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureEmily Ratajkowski Reveals That Robin Thicke Groped Her On Set Of "Blurred Lines" VideoEmily Ratajkowski has accused Robin Thicke of groping her on the set of the "Blurred Lines" music video.By Cole Blake
- SportsFBI Investigating Deshaun Watson Allegations & Possibility Of Extortion In 1 CaseThe FBI is investigating the sexual misconduct accusations against Deshaun Watson and considering his claim of extortion for one of the cases. By Cole Blake
- SportsNFL Fines Washington Football Team $10 Million Following Sexual Misconduct InvestigationWashington Football Team has been fined $10 million following a sexual misconduct investigation into the organization.By Cole Blake
- MoviesRicky Gervais Comments On Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Longtime CollaboratorRicky Gervais has responded after his longtime collaborator, Charlie Hanson, has been accused of misconduct by 11 women.By Cole Blake