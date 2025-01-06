Emmanuel Acho Suspiciously Deletes Video Following Joy Taylor Being Accused Of Having Sexual Relations With Him In Fox Sports Lawsuit

This is not a good look.

Fox Sports is not looking good right now following a potential damning lawsuit from a former hairstylist. Noushin Faraji, who claims to have been with the company from 2012 to August of last year, is targeting three major defendants plus another 25. They include the former host of Undisputed, Skip Bayless, current host/moderator of SPEAK, Joy Taylor, and the executive vice president, Charlie Dixon. He overlooks Fox, Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, and is also the head of content for FS1, which happens to be the network that helms Joy Taylor's show. In the 42-page legal document, Faraji is alleging sexual misconduct against Dixon and Bayless, and Taylor of "insulting [her] on a personal and professional level."

To be more technical she's seeking damages for sexual harassment, bullying based on her ethnicity, and wrongful termination during her time at the company. To dig deeper into Faraji's issues with Joy Taylor, there are specific accounts she listed of this poor treatment she received. "In early June 2023, the treatment reached a breaking point, as Ms. Taylor began openly mocking Ms. Faraji's English (e.g., exclaiming that she could not understand Ms. Faraji's accent) and complaining about Ms. Faraji's humming — an involuntary subconscious coping mechanism for her diagnosed PTSD."

This Emmanuel Acho Video From 2022 Could Reveal Some Things Later On

But it goes beyond just this for the allegations against Taylor. Faraji is also accusing her of having sexual relations with Dixon and former SPEAK co-host, Emmanuel Acho. She's alleging that she was doing this to move up within the company and secure the job on the show she's now on. Acho is particularly the one to focus on here. In the lawsuit it states that Taylor wanted Acho to recommend her for this program. Faraji was to meet Taylor for a lunch in Beverly Hills, however, he was also there. After meeting in public, Faraji noticed them in the hallway at work together. That's when the hairdresser started to piece together what was allegedly going on. She told human resources and after doing so, that allegedly began the bullying she received from Taylor.

Due to Acho being another name in this massive suit, he's now responding accordingly. In his case, that involved him recently deleting a video he posted in 2022 praising Taylor for getting the role on Speak. The internet has been digging all sorts of what they believe to be revealing clips now that this bombshell suit is upon us. Him removing the video definitely makes him look very suspect though, and it will be interesting to see how this all unfolds. It is worth noting that "Mr. Acho had always been respectful to Ms. Faraji and never threatened or hurt her." But regardless that might not be enough to keep his job if this unravels.