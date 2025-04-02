Cardi B Promises To Shock Fans With Features On New Album

Cardi B fans have been waiting on her sophomore album for roughly eight years, and now, it looks like it's finally on the horizon. Recently, the femcee took to social media to tease what's to come, suggesting that the project could be well worth the wait. “The features on my album are really good,” she explained on Twitter Spaces. "I don’t have a lot of features but I’m working with artists, some that I have worked before and some that I haven’t worked before. And the ones that I have not worked before, I feel like it’s gonna really, really surprise y’all."

“I can tell y’all this, I’m 100 percent confident with this album,” she also added. “I just don’t think what I got is out there. That’s all I’mma say. I gave y’all some clues on my features, that’s it.” At the time of writing, it still remains unclear exactly when supporters can plan to hear the album.

Cardi B & Offset Drama

Working on new music is far from the only thing Cardi has going on in her life these days, however. Lately, she's been wrapped up in some serious drama with her ex, Offset. Over the weekend, she hit him with a series of serious accusations. She alleged that he threatened her, harassed her and the guy she's seeing, and more. “He’s upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life,” she alleged at the time. “He harasses me, leaves me voicemails, and tries to lower my self esteem."