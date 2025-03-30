Offset & His Rumored New Girlfriend Get Ice Cream In Los Angeles Amid Messy Cardi B Drama

Cardi B and Offset's divorce drama only continues to get messier. Last year, they filed for divorce shortly before welcoming their third child together. It didn't take long before the two artists began trading insults and accusations on social media. Their feud appeared to die down a bit until yesterday, when Cardi took to Twitter Spaces to put her ex on blast.

In a fiery rant, she made several serious accusations, including that Offset allegedly threatened to take her life. “He’s upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life,” she alleged. “He harasses me, leaves me voicemails, and tries to lower my self esteem." The femcee continued, also accusing the former Migos member of harassing the man she's currently seeing, using bloggers to spread rumors about her, and more.

Offset's Alleged New Girlfriend

“He sent a text message to somebody I was dealing with of us having sex," she alleged. “You’ve been harassing me and the man I’ve been dealing with for months." Cardi even had a message for Offset's new girlfriend. While she didn't call her out by name, she warned her to stay out of the house that she purchased. In recent weeks, it's been rumored that he's romantically involved with Melanie Jayda. Shortly before Cardi's explosive rant, he was spotted in Los Angeles with who appeared to be the Atlanta-based model getting ice cream.