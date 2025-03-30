Offset & His Rumored New Girlfriend Get Ice Cream In Los Angeles Amid Messy Cardi B Drama

BY Caroline Fisher 2.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Offset Rumored Girlfriend Cardi B Gossip News
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and entertainer Offset before a game between the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Yesterday, Cardi B accused Offset of threatening to take her life, his own life, harassing the guy she's dating, and more.

Cardi B and Offset's divorce drama only continues to get messier. Last year, they filed for divorce shortly before welcoming their third child together. It didn't take long before the two artists began trading insults and accusations on social media. Their feud appeared to die down a bit until yesterday, when Cardi took to Twitter Spaces to put her ex on blast.

In a fiery rant, she made several serious accusations, including that Offset allegedly threatened to take her life. “He’s upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life,” she alleged. “He harasses me, leaves me voicemails, and tries to lower my self esteem." The femcee continued, also accusing the former Migos member of harassing the man she's currently seeing, using bloggers to spread rumors about her, and more.

Read More: Cardi B Accuses Offset Of Threatening To Kill Her, Warns His New Girlfriend During Explosive Rant

Offset's Alleged New Girlfriend

“He sent a text message to somebody I was dealing with of us having sex," she alleged. “You’ve been harassing me and the man I’ve been dealing with for months." Cardi even had a message for Offset's new girlfriend. While she didn't call her out by name, she warned her to stay out of the house that she purchased. In recent weeks, it's been rumored that he's romantically involved with Melanie Jayda. Shortly before Cardi's explosive rant, he was spotted in Los Angeles with who appeared to be the Atlanta-based model getting ice cream.

Their relationship status remains unconfirmed, and at the time of writing, Melanie Jayda has yet to publicly address the rant. Cardi, on the other hand, hopped on X last night to provide her followers with a couple of quick updates following her bombshell allegations. "Should of never called me a fat Kelly price," she wrote, followed by "After every crash out I eat a seafood boil."

Read More: Cardi B Rips Offset To Shreds For Ruining Her Valentine’s Day

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Relationships Cardi B Breaks Silence After "Crashing Out" On Offset With Bombshell Accusations 1353
Cardi B Accuses Offset Threatening Gossip News Gossip Cardi B Accuses Offset Of Threatening To Kill Her, Warns His New Girlfriend During Explosive Rant 4.3K
Syndication: Phoenix Relationships Offset Goes Off On Twitter After Cardi B & Stefon Diggs’ Night Out 21.1K
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs 14.2K