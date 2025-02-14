Offset Seems To Rant About Nasty Cardi B Divorce On New Single "Ten"

Musical artist Offset prepares to perform for Fox Network's Big Noon Kickoff Show before the Wisconsin v. Alabama collegiate football game at Kohl's Center in Madison, Wis. on Saturday, September 14, 2024.
Are these just standard rap lyrics or is this really about his former flame?

Offset and Cardi B are still in the middle of a very nasty breakup, as their September 2023 divorce drags on into more social media attacks and, seemingly, bars in the booth. Moreover, a lot of people drew connections between the former Migo's new track "Ten" and his rocky relationship with the Bronx femcee. However, it's important to note that this speculation is nothing new, mostly due to two factors: the passage of time and the nature of their work. This is not the first time that they've broken up and subsequently led to subliminal diss rumors in their music.

"She bad, but she bad for a n***a too / You gon’ have to f**k about ten more n***as to get over me," Offset raps on the Valentine's Day (Friday, February 14) single, possibly about Cardi B. Some other lines might point to this interpretation as well, such as the following: "I hit two bad h*es last night, they want a rerun / I’m on a whole ‘nothеr wave, n***a, ease on." We doubt that 'Set meant to reference his son via that last line, but either way, it's a curious connection given the speculation around the record already.

Why Did Cardi B & Offset Break Up?

"I ain’t sorry ’bout s**t, what you talmbout? / You knew a n***a was a dog like a Rottweiler / So many h*es, I do the most when I’m out," Offset added on "Ten," possibly alluding to Cardi B reacting to his cheating. But that's not the only moment in which this seems to be the case. "It’s a big difference / I was just f***ing the b***hes, you was nitpicking / Watching me splurging on b***hes and it hit different / Calling me and asking me questions, mind your business."

Furthermore, we will see whether or not Cardi B responds in any way to this Offset track, or if she even sees this as a straight-up diss. At the end of the day, their tumultuous path probably yields a lot of lyrical fruit, whether they directly address each other on wax or not. So we doubt that this will be the last example of speculation when it comes to these pens and hearts.

