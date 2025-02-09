Cardi B Looks Unbothered By Offset’s Explosive Reaction To Stefon Diggs Dating Rumors

Cardi B has dealt with her fair share of drama in recent months, but luckily, it doesn't look like the femcee has let that get her down. Last week, she was spotted at an event in New York City alongside none other than Stefon Diggs, sparking rumors that their relationship could be heating up. She's yet to address these rumors directly, but her ex Offset alluded to them in a few fiery tweets.

"Had u last week by the way," one of them reads, followed by "My new b*tch badder." This isn't the first time rumors about Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have run rampant, as in October of last year, DJ Akademiks alleged that the rapper and athlete hooked up during a livestream. At the time, Cardi opted not to clear things up, admitting that she found the rumors funny. "The internet is ins*ne," she explained on Instagram Live. "All these rumors are so f*cking cr*zy. That's why I don't want to address it because I feel like it's funny. I'mma just let it ride out, cuz I think it's cute, it's funny."

Is Cardi B Single?

Regardless, Cardi seemed to throw a bit of shade back at the former Migos member in an Instagram post yesterday. "My new b[beach emoji] lookin like a trophy walking," she captioned a series of flirty photos. Many assumed this was a reference to Offset's aforementioned tweet about his "new b*tch." Now, the "Enough" rapper is in New Orleans for Super Bowl weekend, and it looks like she's living her best life. In a new clip, she's seen throwing it back onstage while fans cheer her on.