Cardi B Looks Unbothered By Offset’s Explosive Reaction To Stefon Diggs Dating Rumors

BY Caroline Fisher 1121 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Nashville
Cardi B performs at Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, June 16, 2019 in Manchester, Tenn. Shelley Mays / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cardi B has been living it up in New Orleans.

Cardi B has dealt with her fair share of drama in recent months, but luckily, it doesn't look like the femcee has let that get her down. Last week, she was spotted at an event in New York City alongside none other than Stefon Diggs, sparking rumors that their relationship could be heating up. She's yet to address these rumors directly, but her ex Offset alluded to them in a few fiery tweets.

"Had u last week by the way," one of them reads, followed by "My new b*tch badder." This isn't the first time rumors about Cardi B and Stefon Diggs have run rampant, as in October of last year, DJ Akademiks alleged that the rapper and athlete hooked up during a livestream. At the time, Cardi opted not to clear things up, admitting that she found the rumors funny. "The internet is ins*ne," she explained on Instagram Live. "All these rumors are so f*cking cr*zy. That's why I don't want to address it because I feel like it's funny. I'mma just let it ride out, cuz I think it's cute, it's funny." 

Read More: Cardi B Seemingly Claps Back At Offset's Stefon Diggs Shade In New Instagram Post

Is Cardi B Single?

Regardless, Cardi seemed to throw a bit of shade back at the former Migos member in an Instagram post yesterday. "My new b[beach emoji] lookin like a trophy walking," she captioned a series of flirty photos. Many assumed this was a reference to Offset's aforementioned tweet about his "new b*tch." Now, the "Enough" rapper is in New Orleans for Super Bowl weekend, and it looks like she's living her best life. In a new clip, she's seen throwing it back onstage while fans cheer her on.

Reportedly, Cardi's been promoting her vodka-infused whipped cream brand Whipshots throughout the trip. More specifically, she's promoting their new king cake flavor, which just recently launched. "We made king cake specifically for y'all," she told the people of New Orleans from a Fat Tuesday balcony last week, per The New Orleans Advocate. "We need that king cake flavaaaaa!"

Read More: Offset Goes Off On Twitter After Cardi B & Stefon Diggs’ Night Out

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Phoenix Relationships Offset Goes Off On Twitter After Cardi B & Stefon Diggs’ Night Out 8.0K
4th Annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards Relationships Cardi B Addresses Rumors She’s Romantically Involved With Stefon Diggs 13.1K
Entertainment: 2025 Grammy Awards - Arrivals and Press Room Relationships Cardi B Ditches Offset Drama For Night Out With Stefon Diggs 14.9K
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans Relationships DJ Akademiks Accuses Stefon Diggs Of Stealing Rappers' Girls Amid Yung Miami Rumors 4.0K